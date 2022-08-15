ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Sky Blue Review | Credit Repair

By Bianca Rodríguez Rojas, Taína Cuevas
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kytyW_0hI2gUiR00
Money; Getty Images

Sky Blue is a credit repair company that helps people analyze their credit reports and dispute inaccurate or outdated items.

While anyone can dispute information in their credit reports — and you are entitled to free credit reports at least once a year — the process can be complex and time consuming. That’s where Sky Blue’s knowledge and experience comes in.

Here you’ll find an in-depth review of Sky Blue credit repair covering what it offers and how it can help you on the road to better credit.

Table of Content

Take action on your credit today!

Sky Blue Credit identifier even the most subtle disputes to leverage every opportunity to raise your scores. Select your state to start repairing your credit today!

Sky Blue Credit Repair Overview

Pros

  • 90-day money-back guarantee
  • 50% monthly discount for couples
  • Disputes up to 15 items every 35 days

Cons

  • Does not offer monthly credit monitoring
  • No budgeting or other financial tools
  • Only disputes five items per major credit bureau each dispute cycle

Sky Blue was founded in 1989 and is based out of Boca Raton, Florida.

Its service is geared towards customers with low credit scores who want to increase these scores to buy a home or access better interest rates. Its services include custom disputes, 35-day dispute cycles, score assistance and debt validation. It also has coaches on-call to help you navigate your way out of bad credit.

Sky Blue offers all these services for a standard monthly price of $79 for individuals, while couples get a 50% discount and only pay $119 a month.

New members have a 90-day period where they can get a full, condition-free refund if they’re not satisfied with the service. Plus, you can pause your membership and fees at any time by visiting the online portal.

Sky Blue’s Services

Sky Blue’s multiple services help you dispute items in your Experian, Transunion and Equifax credit reports. First, it does an in-depth analysis of your reports to find mistakes or inaccurate items and determine if disputing these items is the best course of action.

Sky Blue then uses custom dispute letters to state the reasoning behind the dispute and 35-day dispute cycles to shorten the overall process. Additional services include coaching sessions on-call or by request to learn how to rework and rebuild credit.

What it offers

  • Pro Analysis - Sky Blue makes a detailed analysis of your credit reports to spot reporting mistakes and identify risky disputes (accounts that fall within states’ statute of limitations, and therefore disputing them may trigger collection efforts or a lawsuit.)
  • Faster Disputes - Unlike other credit repair agencies, Sky Blue uses a 35-day dispute cycle — that is at least 10 days faster than most competitors. This shorter cycle may shorten the process therefore helping you save on monthly fees.
  • Custom Disputes - Sky Blue creates custom dispute letters, explaining why you’re disputing the incorrect item and providing any evidence necessary. The same goes for any re-dispute letters if there's a need to challenge negative results.
  • Statute of Limitations (SOL) Research - States limit the length of time a collector has to sue you. If Sky Blue finds a collection falls within the SOL, you’ll be consulted before filing a dispute so as to prevent collectors from intensifying collection efforts or initiating litigation.
  • Score Assistance - Once the dispute process comes to an end, the score-assistance service helps customers plan how to pay down or redistribute balances and suggest secured cards customers can open regardless of their credit history.
  • Credit Rebuilding - If Sky Blue credit experts find that you could benefit from new credit card accounts in order to improve your credit, they will guide you in the process of opening and managing these new accounts.
  • Coaches-on-call - Customers can call or schedule a coaching session if they have any questions on credit offers, applications or anything that has to do with their credit.
  • Extra Services - Sky Blue also offers other services—such as help with goodwill letters, debt validation, cease and desist letters and debt settlement—that can benefit you and your credit goals.

What it doesn’t offer

  • Monthly credit monitoring - Sky Blue doesn't monitor your credit or alert you if there are changes. This is a drawback because keeping an eye on your current credit is just as important to improving credit scores as going back to dispute mistakes or errors.
  • Budgeting - While Sky Blue does have an education center that includes guides on creating a budget, this is not a personalized service.

Ad

Great credit makes everything a little easier. Repair yours today!

Sign up today with Sky Blue Credit to start taking steps towards a brighter, better future! Click below to get started.

Sky Blue’s Credentials

Credit repair companies, including Sky Blue, are regulated by federal laws. The main agency that regulates the industry is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was created to protect consumers from fraud or other predatory practices carried out by lenders, banks or any other financial institution.

Licenses and Registrations

Sky Blue is regulated by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), a federal consumer protection law enacted in part to prevent credit repair agencies from engaging in false or misleading advertising.

Awards and Certifications

We did not find any awards or certifications for Sky Blue.

Third-Party Ratings

Sky Blue is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau anymore (companies need to pay annual fees to keep a BBB rating), however, when it was accredited it had an A+ rating and a customer review rating of 3.67 out of 5.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

We did not find any pending regulatory or government actions involving SkyBlue.

Ad

Are you ready to take action with your credit?

Sky Blue Credit is here to help! Click below to start repairing your credit.

Sky Blue’s Accessibility

Sky Blue offers its services for residents of all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and military personnel stationed around the world.

Availability

Customers can only contact Sky Blue by phone or email, as it doesn’t have brick-and-mortar locations. Members can access Sky Blue’s online portal where they can manage their account.

Prospective customers can set up a free consultation through its Contact Us page.

Contact Information

Customers can email Sky Blue using its Contact Us page, or call its customer service number at (800) 790-0445, which is available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., EST.

User Experience

One of the few complaints among users is that their initial fee of $79 is steep, yet we found that this fee is one of the lowest offered by the best credit repair companies that comprise our list.

In addition, Sky Blue makes up for this high set-up fee by offering a flat monthly fee with — as it describes it — no surprise charges down the road. Additionally, you can pause your membership if you need a break or cancel at any time.

Its site is easy to use, includes comprehensive information on its services and has an education center where it breaks down the basics of credit restoration and how long the process usually takes.

Limitations

The main limitation to Sky Blue’s customer support is that it doesn’t have a live chat or customer service available outside of Eastern-time business hours. The only option available for online assistance is filling out the “Contact us” form and waiting for an answer.

Sky Blue’s Customer Satisfaction

There are no third-party ratings for Sky Blue from trusted sources beyond those reported by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Customer Complaints

Sky Blue has had just two complaints in the last three years registered in the CFPB’s consumer complaint database. One involved its customer service and another was filed by a former client who was dissatisfied with its services. Both were closed with an explanation and in a timely manner.

Third-Party Ratings

Although no longer rated by the Better Business Bureau, the BBB notes 11 complaints closed in the last three years it was rated (2018-2020). Most of these complaints had to do with billing and collections, and all were answered or resolved. The other rating found was on Trustpilot (3.2 out of 5), however it only had one reviewer.

Sky Blue FAQ

Is Sky Blue credit good?

Sky Blue has offered personalized credit repair for approximately 30 years and is considered one of the industry's leaders. We found mostly positive reviews and no pending lawsuits or regulatory actions against Sky Blue in our research.

How fast is Sky Blue Credit Repair?

Can Sky Blue remove late payments?

Which items will Sky Blue remove from my credit report?

How we evaluated Sky Blue

To gauge Sky Blue’s standing as a credit repair company, we evaluated the services it offered and compared it to other credit repair industry leaders. We studied its services and pricing, focusing on how much it offered for the amount it charged. We also considered its site’s user-friendliness, customer reviews and the information it provides prospective customers.

Summary of Money’s Sky Blue Review

Sky Blue offers a detailed analysis of clients’ credit score and credit report, shorter dispute cycles, personalized coaching and a number of other credit repair services at a flat monthly fee.

If you wish to learn about other credit repair companies and compare their offerings with Sky Blue check out our list of the best credit repair companies.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The Credit People Review | Credit Repair

The Credit People is a credit repair agency with over 20 years of experience helping people dispute and improve their credit scores. By law, anyone can dispute items in their credit reports. But the dispute process can take a long time, and you must plan your disputes carefully, or you risk lenders intensifying their collection efforts or suing you.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices

Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
AUSTIN, TX
Money

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most

Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
BUSINESS
Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Money

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
ECONOMY
Money

Here's How Low Stocks Could Go if We Have a Recession: Analyst Forecast

Stocks popped in the aftermath of Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation data, but that hardly means investors are in the clear. New analyses predict that the stock market could plunge once again if the economy enters a recession. In a research note this week, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Chief U.S....
STOCKS
Money

Why It Pays to Research a Home's History Before Buying

When Nick Weith and Damien Mordecai bought their Gowanda, New York house in 2020, the Zillow listing read “Built in 1940.” But they knew better. The boxy silhouette. The Second Empire roof. It was clearly Victorian Era. That 1940 date? It had to be a placeholder. After a...
GOWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Consumer Credit#Credit Bureau#Credit Score#Credit Limit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sky Blue
Money

Allegiance Moving and Storage Review | Moving Companies

Allegiance Moving and Storage is a moving broker that partners with carriers nationwide. Companies in its partner network offer services like disassembly and assembly of furniture, free packing supplies, 30 days of free storage and more. Read on for a detailed review of the company's services and overall customer satisfaction.
ECONOMY
Money

Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
NASHUA, NH
Money

4 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Will Save You Money

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, tax and health care package into law on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Money

Can Stocks Continue Their Recent Rally? 8 Experts Weigh In

Stock prices appear to be making a comeback from their June lows. Will it last?. Stocks had a rough start to 2022. The S&P 500 ended the first half of the year down 20.6% — its worst showing for the first half of a year in more than five decades. But while stocks officially entered a bear market in June, they've since rallied.
STOCKS
Money

As the Housing Market Cools, Bidding Wars Are Disappearing

As rising mortgage rates throw cold water on the formerly red-hot housing market, the ultra-competitive bidding wars that defined the last two years are quickly disappearing. New data from real estate brokerage Redfin shows that just under 50% of home sale offers written by the company’s agents faced a bidding war in June. That’s the lowest rate of competition — and the first time less than half of offers have encountered a bidding war — since May 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Money

Recession vs. Depression: What's the Difference?

Remember those "roaring 2020s" parties everyone threw right before the pandemic began? They might have been more prophetic than intended. The economy has been on a rollercoaster ride for the past few years, starting strong in 2020 but dropping off precipitously due to the COVID-19 crisis before bouncing back so drastically that it overheated. Now, with the war in Ukraine, record-high inflation and continued supply chain issues, the economy is struggling again — and folks are increasingly debating whether the U.S. has entered a recession.
BUSINESS
Money

The 10 Best Colleges for STEM Majors

A better student loan experience. Get started today. College graduates with degrees in STEM fields are some of the most sought-after candidates on the job market. That’s little surprise, as the science, technology, engineering and math coursework help prepare students for many of the country’s most in-demand jobs, including nurses, statisticians and computer security specialists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

loanDepot Mortgage Review

Over the past decade, loanDepot has quietly grown into one of the largest mortgage lenders in the U.S., underwriting $42 billion in home loans during 2019 — the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hasn’t released 2020 figures yet. If you need to buy, refinance or renovate a home, loanDepot offers a wide variety of loan products. While it excels as an online lender, loanDepot also has about 200 physical locations across the U.S. It calls these branches loan stores.
REAL ESTATE
Money

How To File For Bankruptcy

Feeling crushed by debt is stressful, but there are options. If you find yourself saddled with more debt than you can pay off in a timely manner, you can file for bankruptcy. Filing for bankruptcy is a serious step and one that often comes with negative connotations. Some people worry that it's a sign of failure or that they’ll then carry a financial stigma that will affect their credit.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

Money

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy