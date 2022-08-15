Sky Blue Review | Credit Repair

Money; Getty Images

Sky Blue is a credit repair company that helps people analyze their credit reports and dispute inaccurate or outdated items.

While anyone can dispute information in their credit reports — and you are entitled to free credit reports at least once a year — the process can be complex and time consuming. That’s where Sky Blue’s knowledge and experience comes in.

Here you’ll find an in-depth review of Sky Blue credit repair covering what it offers and how it can help you on the road to better credit.

Sky Blue Credit Repair Overview

Pros

90-day money-back guarantee

50% monthly discount for couples

Disputes up to 15 items every 35 days

Cons

Does not offer monthly credit monitoring

No budgeting or other financial tools

Only disputes five items per major credit bureau each dispute cycle

Sky Blue was founded in 1989 and is based out of Boca Raton, Florida.

Its service is geared towards customers with low credit scores who want to increase these scores to buy a home or access better interest rates. Its services include custom disputes, 35-day dispute cycles, score assistance and debt validation. It also has coaches on-call to help you navigate your way out of bad credit.

Sky Blue offers all these services for a standard monthly price of $79 for individuals, while couples get a 50% discount and only pay $119 a month.

New members have a 90-day period where they can get a full, condition-free refund if they’re not satisfied with the service. Plus, you can pause your membership and fees at any time by visiting the online portal.

Sky Blue’s Services

Sky Blue’s multiple services help you dispute items in your Experian, Transunion and Equifax credit reports. First, it does an in-depth analysis of your reports to find mistakes or inaccurate items and determine if disputing these items is the best course of action.

Sky Blue then uses custom dispute letters to state the reasoning behind the dispute and 35-day dispute cycles to shorten the overall process. Additional services include coaching sessions on-call or by request to learn how to rework and rebuild credit.

What it offers

Pro Analysis - Sky Blue makes a detailed analysis of your credit reports to spot reporting mistakes and identify risky disputes (accounts that fall within states’ statute of limitations, and therefore disputing them may trigger collection efforts or a lawsuit.)

Faster Disputes - Unlike other credit repair agencies, Sky Blue uses a 35-day dispute cycle — that is at least 10 days faster than most competitors. This shorter cycle may shorten the process therefore helping you save on monthly fees.

Custom Disputes - Sky Blue creates custom dispute letters, explaining why you’re disputing the incorrect item and providing any evidence necessary. The same goes for any re-dispute letters if there's a need to challenge negative results.

Statute of Limitations (SOL) Research - States limit the length of time a collector has to sue you. If Sky Blue finds a collection falls within the SOL, you’ll be consulted before filing a dispute so as to prevent collectors from intensifying collection efforts or initiating litigation.

Score Assistance - Once the dispute process comes to an end, the score-assistance service helps customers plan how to pay down or redistribute balances and suggest secured cards customers can open regardless of their credit history.

Credit Rebuilding - If Sky Blue credit experts find that you could benefit from new credit card accounts in order to improve your credit, they will guide you in the process of opening and managing these new accounts.

Coaches-on-call - Customers can call or schedule a coaching session if they have any questions on credit offers, applications or anything that has to do with their credit.

Extra Services - Sky Blue also offers other services—such as help with goodwill letters, debt validation, cease and desist letters and debt settlement—that can benefit you and your credit goals.

What it doesn’t offer

Monthly credit monitoring - Sky Blue doesn't monitor your credit or alert you if there are changes. This is a drawback because keeping an eye on your current credit is just as important to improving credit scores as going back to dispute mistakes or errors.

Budgeting - While Sky Blue does have an education center that includes guides on creating a budget, this is not a personalized service.

Sky Blue’s Credentials

Credit repair companies, including Sky Blue, are regulated by federal laws. The main agency that regulates the industry is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was created to protect consumers from fraud or other predatory practices carried out by lenders, banks or any other financial institution.

Licenses and Registrations

Sky Blue is regulated by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), a federal consumer protection law enacted in part to prevent credit repair agencies from engaging in false or misleading advertising.

Awards and Certifications

We did not find any awards or certifications for Sky Blue.

Third-Party Ratings

Sky Blue is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau anymore (companies need to pay annual fees to keep a BBB rating), however, when it was accredited it had an A+ rating and a customer review rating of 3.67 out of 5.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

We did not find any pending regulatory or government actions involving SkyBlue.

Sky Blue’s Accessibility

Sky Blue offers its services for residents of all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and military personnel stationed around the world.

Availability

Customers can only contact Sky Blue by phone or email, as it doesn’t have brick-and-mortar locations. Members can access Sky Blue’s online portal where they can manage their account.

Prospective customers can set up a free consultation through its Contact Us page.

Contact Information

Customers can email Sky Blue using its Contact Us page, or call its customer service number at (800) 790-0445, which is available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., EST.

User Experience

One of the few complaints among users is that their initial fee of $79 is steep, yet we found that this fee is one of the lowest offered by the best credit repair companies that comprise our list.

In addition, Sky Blue makes up for this high set-up fee by offering a flat monthly fee with — as it describes it — no surprise charges down the road. Additionally, you can pause your membership if you need a break or cancel at any time.

Its site is easy to use, includes comprehensive information on its services and has an education center where it breaks down the basics of credit restoration and how long the process usually takes.

Limitations

The main limitation to Sky Blue’s customer support is that it doesn’t have a live chat or customer service available outside of Eastern-time business hours. The only option available for online assistance is filling out the “Contact us” form and waiting for an answer.

Sky Blue’s Customer Satisfaction

There are no third-party ratings for Sky Blue from trusted sources beyond those reported by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Customer Complaints

Sky Blue has had just two complaints in the last three years registered in the CFPB’s consumer complaint database. One involved its customer service and another was filed by a former client who was dissatisfied with its services. Both were closed with an explanation and in a timely manner.

Third-Party Ratings

Although no longer rated by the Better Business Bureau, the BBB notes 11 complaints closed in the last three years it was rated (2018-2020). Most of these complaints had to do with billing and collections, and all were answered or resolved. The other rating found was on Trustpilot (3.2 out of 5), however it only had one reviewer.

Sky Blue FAQ

How we evaluated Sky Blue

To gauge Sky Blue’s standing as a credit repair company, we evaluated the services it offered and compared it to other credit repair industry leaders. We studied its services and pricing, focusing on how much it offered for the amount it charged. We also considered its site’s user-friendliness, customer reviews and the information it provides prospective customers.

Summary of Money’s Sky Blue Review

Sky Blue offers a detailed analysis of clients’ credit score and credit report, shorter dispute cycles, personalized coaching and a number of other credit repair services at a flat monthly fee.

If you wish to learn about other credit repair companies and compare their offerings with Sky Blue check out our list of the best credit repair companies.