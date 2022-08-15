Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
TVOvermind
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Bebe Bettencourt
BeBe Bettencourt is new to the entertainment industry, but she’s already carrying herself like someone who has been in the business for years. Even though she only has a handful of on-screen credits, the rising actress has already landed some pretty impressive roles. Many people will recognize her for playing Hedwig in the TV series Eden and Emma in the movie Spiderhead. Her natural ability to capture people’s attention is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers and critics alike. Those who have been following her career will be excited to know that she will also be in an upcoming TV series called History of A Pleasure Seeker, which is set to be released in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about BeBe Bettencourt.
TVOvermind
10 Things You Don’t Know About JLo’s Daughter Emme
Many children go through the same phase of being embarrassed and horrified by their parents. Every teen will go through it at least once, whether it is their mother or father. They’ll say something their kids find embarrassing. They’ll wear something horrifying. Whatever the case, imagine being JLo’s daughter Emme. Your mom is among the most beautiful, stylish, talked-about women on the planet, and she’s your mom. She’s also the woman photographers follow around endlessly, which means you’re bound to be photographed a time or two. So is JLo’s daughter Emme as embarrassed by her mom on occasion as every other teen on the planet? On occasion, she likely is. But, on that note, we want to know more about JLo’s daughter Emme.
TVOvermind
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Loreto Peralta
Loreto Peralta may be young, but she’s already an international superstar in the eyes of many, and she has every intention of keeping the ball rolling. Although she got her start in the entertainment business several years ago, she got a major break in 2018 when she was cast as Elle in The Little Mermaid. She quickly showed that she could keep up with industry vets. Loreta hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2022, and she doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works, but there’s no doubt that we haven’t seen the last of her. The best is yet to come for Loreto, and it’s going to be exciting to see where this journey takes her. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Loreta Peralta.
Shortly After Announcing They Would Be Using She/Her Pronouns Again, Demi Lovato Explained Why She Doesn't "Care" About The Public Response
"There's a lot of people out there who have an opinion on everything I say and do."
TVOvermind
Let’s Talk About ‘Smile’
An initial look at this trailer immediately makes one think of Truth or Dare, especially when the wide, maniacal smile comes out for the first time. But there does appear to be something else going on with this movie, and it might involve something similar to the evil spirit in Truth or Dare, but different enough that it doesn’t require a game to play. Instead, this entity appears to pass itself along from person to person for some unknown reason, and the moment the smile appears, it sounds like the individual has a week before they end up dead in some strange, gruesome manner. This kind of horror movie has been seen before, but trying to figure out how this is going to be different is going to be interesting. Getting to the bottom of this movie shouldn’t be too hard, but appearances can be deceiving. It does sound as though the main character is going to have a troubled past, which would be another trope that will be extremely familiar. But maybe, just maybe, this movie will find a way to be different.
If You Regret Your College Major, It's Time To Tells Us Why (And What You Wish You Chose Instead)
It's a huge decision, after all.
Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced Friday that the network has renewed The Rehearsal for a second season. The Nathan Fielder reality show has its season finale Friday night. In The Rehearsal, Fielder stages important life moments for real people. The actors give the subject a chance to rehearse for life-changing conversations.
Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sheryl Lee Ralph Poised to Become the Second Black Winner Since 1987
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TVOvermind
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank”
The computer-animated martial arts comedy film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank hit theaters on July 15, 2022. It is directed by Rob Minkoff & Mark Koetsier, with Adam Phillips as an additional director. The film is a loose adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks film Blazing Saddles and features the voices of Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Hank, a loveable dog, dreams about becoming a samurai and sets off in search of his destiny, and along the way, he meets a wise old cat who helps him build his skills and strength. With this newfound knowledge, Hank must use his newly acquired martial arts skills to save a town of cats from a villain.
22 of the worst, most cringeworthy moments in Netflix's 'Look Both Ways'
The streaming platform's latest original romantic comedy, starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, has some awkward moments and hard-to-watch scenes.
TVOvermind
“Stranger Things” Season 4: Meet The New Faces
The science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, released its latest season in two parts on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022. Returning as series regulars are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine, Paul Reiser, and Brett Gelman.
TVOvermind
The Cast Of “Top Gun: Maverick” And Their Rumored Salaries
The classic action movie Top Gun, which initially premiered in 1986, finally got a sequel 36 years later, and it’s every bit as action-packed and intense as the first one. The movie saw Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete Mitchell, and the film also saw the return of Val Kilmer.
TVOvermind
“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3: Meet The New Faces
The superhero streaming television series The Umbrella Academy premiered its latest season on Netflix last June 22, 2022. Picking up where they left off in season 3, the Hargreeves siblings are transported in a different timeline and discovers a new team harnessing supernatural powers called “The Sparrows.” The main cast of Umbrella Academy, which include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher, reprise their roles while new characters are introduced through The Sparrows, who play a massive role in the latest season. If you haven’t watched the latest season of Umbrella Academy yet, be warned that there are potential spoilers ahead.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Day Shift
Admitting that there are a lot of vampire movies out there is easy. Admitting that a lot of them are hot garbage is a little more difficult since a lot of movies have their redeeming qualities. But Day Shift is one that leaves a person dizzy enough that they don’t end up looking for the rotten spots until the movie is over. In all honesty, it’s too much fun to pick out the most ridiculous parts since Bud Jablonski, played by Jamie Foxx, is the kind of guy that a lot of men today can probably relate to in a few ways. He’s a decent dad, he’s separated from his wife, and he’s doing his best to support the two of them but coming up short quite often. While he’s seen as a pool cleaner initially in the first few moments of the movie, his true intent becomes clear when he makes certain that the residents of the home aren’t watching and then gears up for battle. The moment he puts down his crate of pool-cleaning equipment and reveals his real tool kit, the audience knows that something is about to happen.
