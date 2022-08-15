ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

La Vernia ISD launches new guardian program

LA VERNIA – We are continuing our coverage on guardian programs -- school boards can decide to arm select staff members. Nixon-Smiley’s school district has had the program for years. This year, Natalia ISD is training employees for the program. Now La Vernia ISD is in the process...
LA VERNIA, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New school superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas funding advanced police training, bullet-proof shields for some officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to advance law enforcement training and better safety equipment for active shooter situations. The Governor’s Public Safety Office is now accepting applications from a wide array of law enforcement agencies for both bullet-proof shields and travel assistance for advanced training in active attack events.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas HS soccer program profiled in new KENS 5 documentary

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas high school football has been featured in books, movies and television shows for years, but now high school soccer is stepping into the spotlight in a new documentary released Wednesday. KENS 5 followed the boys soccer program at Gladys Porter Early College High...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
B106

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio gas prices below state average

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
