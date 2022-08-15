Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
Petition nears 15K signatures asking to restore books removed at San Antonio's North East ISD
School districts have continued to ban books in the past year.
KSAT 12
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
KSAT 12
La Vernia ISD launches new guardian program
LA VERNIA – We are continuing our coverage on guardian programs -- school boards can decide to arm select staff members. Nixon-Smiley’s school district has had the program for years. This year, Natalia ISD is training employees for the program. Now La Vernia ISD is in the process...
foxsanantonio.com
New school superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
KTSA
Texas funding advanced police training, bullet-proof shields for some officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to advance law enforcement training and better safety equipment for active shooter situations. The Governor’s Public Safety Office is now accepting applications from a wide array of law enforcement agencies for both bullet-proof shields and travel assistance for advanced training in active attack events.
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
KTSA
Texas HS soccer program profiled in new KENS 5 documentary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas high school football has been featured in books, movies and television shows for years, but now high school soccer is stepping into the spotlight in a new documentary released Wednesday. KENS 5 followed the boys soccer program at Gladys Porter Early College High...
KTSA
San Antonio city budget survey shows top 5 concerns for residents
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The results of a new survey are creating a top-5 list of most important issues for residents of San Antonio. Police funding is one of those top priorities. In the City of San Antonio’s annual fiscal year 2023 trial budget survey, money for law...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
KSAT 12
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
