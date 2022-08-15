ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenilworth, NJ
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NY
City
Millburn, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Millburn, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County Correctional Facility receives ACA accreditation for fourth consecutive time

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County announced Thursday, Aug. 11, that the Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation for the fourth consecutive time from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries. The Essex...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laboratory Equipment#Prepaid Mobile Phone#Fraud#Nj
Daily Voice

It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop

A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
explorejeffersonpa.com

Inmate Allegedly Spits on Sergeant, Attempts to Spit on State Trooper

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County inmate is facing charges for reportedly spitting on a sargeant and trying to spit on a state trooper. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 64-year-old Raymond Peter Zilske, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 11, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
otdowntown.com

NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing

The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD

A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington police roll out the use of body-worn cameras

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Public Safety Department announced that, as of Aug. 1, a limited number of municipal police officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras, according to a press release. The public will be able to see the new cameras worn by police officers in the patrol division.
IRVINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy