PLOT TWIST: Attendant Helped Plot Gas Station Robbery Off Garden State Parkway, Feds Charge
Federal authorities charged a gas station attendant with planning the robbery of a recently-opened QuickChek where he worked just off the Garden State Parkway. An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Newark accuses Tyrone Crutchfield-Davis, 27, of Linden of plotting the Dec. 15, 2019 holdup on North Avenue at Exit 137 in Cranford with three associates.
Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k
A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
Police Officers, Workers Hospitalized After Nitric Acid Leak At Trucking Firm: Report
Two police officers and at least two workers at a trucking firm in Middlesex County were hospitalized after a trailer thought to be filled with nitric acid leaked, NJ Advance Media reported. First responders including the county's hazardous materials team were called to Jimmy’s Trucking at 140 South Ave. in...
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Hudson man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
Feds bust alleged Mafia gambling operations posing as shoe repair, coffee shop
MERRICK, N.Y. — Sal's Shoe Repair in Merrick, New York, was doing more than fixing heels and worn soles. The Genovese organized crime family operated an illegal gambling operation out of the shop, generating "substantial revenue," which was then laundered through cash transfers, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said. Nine...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County Correctional Facility receives ACA accreditation for fourth consecutive time
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County announced Thursday, Aug. 11, that the Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation for the fourth consecutive time from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries. The Essex...
NBC New York
9 Mob Associates, Including Nassau Cop, Charged with Racketeering, Other Crimes: Feds
Nine members and associates of organized crime families — including a Nassau County detective — were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors announced, in an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday. According to court filings, members of the Genovese and...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Inmate Allegedly Spits on Sergeant, Attempts to Spit on State Trooper
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County inmate is facing charges for reportedly spitting on a sargeant and trying to spit on a state trooper. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 64-year-old Raymond Peter Zilske, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 11, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.:
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
otdowntown.com
NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing
The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD
A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington police roll out the use of body-worn cameras
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Public Safety Department announced that, as of Aug. 1, a limited number of municipal police officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras, according to a press release. The public will be able to see the new cameras worn by police officers in the patrol division.
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
