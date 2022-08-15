Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
paramuspost.com
Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters
BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
City of Newark Calls For Submission Of Creative Proposals For Public Art Project
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call for submissions of creative proposals for the Asphalt Art Grant the Newark’s Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs and Project for Empty Space were awarded from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Newark was one of 26 U.S. cities from across the...
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Hosting Fall Fest
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022. This free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10:00am – 6:00pm, rain or shine. The Fall Fest community celebration will offer games, family activities, delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
Accused Elizabeth, NJ carjacker stole Mercedes, $1,700 cash, cops say
A 22-year-old Jersey City man faces first-degree carjacking and other charges for holding a couple at gunpoint and stealing a Mercedes Benz and $1,700 cash outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on Friday. Rahmel Belle has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, eluding, assault on...
hobokengirl.com
87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 18-21
It’s almost fall in New Jersey — but Hudson County is still celebrating the few weeks of summer we have left until it’s back-to-school season. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with a birthday celebration at Six26, a concert at Sinatra Park, a comedy club at Corgi Spirits, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 18th – August 21st.
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
Ice-T Will Open A Weed Dispensary 30 Minutes From NYC This Fall
Cannabis has been in the headlines more than once recently, starting with a report regarding the possibility of NY officials allowing cannabis-infused food in restaurants. Now celebrities are stepping into the world of cannabis according to news that rapper and actor Ice-T will soon open a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey. Made possible by recently obtaining a cannabis license by the state of New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett, founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will open their 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City this fall. Charis Burrett stated, “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.” The new dispensary will hire staff from the local community and will also partner with charitable organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.
News 12
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Construction underway around Katyn Memorial, but National Polish group not giving up on amending redesign
Construction at the new pedestrian mall at Exchange Place is underway, but that hasn’t stopped a Polish-American group from sounding off on the redesign its says will “hide” the Katyn Memorial. Fencing is up, the ground was broken after the Fourth of July celebration there, and the...
NJ’s 19th Weed Dispensary To Open For Adult Use Friday (Aug 19)
Another one! New Jersey is about to add its 19th adult-use marijuana dispensary. Business is really booming in the marijuana market here in New Jersey, there's been a strong of dispensaries opening for both medical and recreational, marijuana, and another one is being added to the list this week. According...
Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street
NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
