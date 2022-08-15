ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters

BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
New Jersey Stage

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Hosting Fall Fest

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host its first annual Fall Fest Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022. This free festival is open to the public and welcomes fun-seekers from 10:00am – 6:00pm, rain or shine. The Fall Fest community celebration will offer games, family activities, delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 18-21

It’s almost fall in New Jersey — but Hudson County is still celebrating the few weeks of summer we have left until it’s back-to-school season. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with a birthday celebration at Six26, a concert at Sinatra Park, a comedy club at Corgi Spirits, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 18th – August 21st.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Secret NYC

Ice-T Will Open A Weed Dispensary 30 Minutes From NYC This Fall

Cannabis has been in the headlines more than once recently, starting with a report regarding the possibility of NY officials allowing cannabis-infused food in restaurants. Now celebrities are stepping into the world of cannabis according to news that rapper and actor Ice-T will soon open a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey. Made possible by recently obtaining a cannabis license by the state of New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett, founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will open their 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City this fall. Charis Burrett stated, “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.” The new dispensary will hire staff from the local community and will also partner with charitable organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street

NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
New Jersey Stage

Weequahic Park House Music Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
NEWARK, NJ
