ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system. The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country. The exhibit...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles mayor gives update on city's hurricane recovery

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water spout in Johnson Bayou

KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KPLC TV

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#East Side#Urban Construction#West Oak Ln#West Claude
KPLC TV

Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KPLC TV

Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2022. Leeronald Maurice Budwine, 40, Vinton: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; resisting an officer. Madison Michelle Folsom, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Gregory Jerome...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County

Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy