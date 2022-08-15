Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Heavy congestion on I-10 East through Vinton
Vinton, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect heavy congestion on I-10 East at Hwy 3063 due to an accident. The right lane has reopened.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
KPLC TV
Governor, DOTD officials discuss completion of I-10 widening project
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and DOTD head Shawn Wilson will be in Sulphur today to discuss the completion of the project to widen I-10 between Cities Service Highway and the 210 interchange. KPLC plans to livestream the ceremony.
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
KPLC TV
Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system. The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country. The exhibit...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city's hurricane recovery
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city's hurricane recovery
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou.
KPLC TV
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.4M in hurricane relief for Calcasieu Parish Schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3.4 in grant funding for the Hurricane Laura relief that is earmarked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The breakdown of the funding is as follows:. $1,199,460.60 - This grant will provide federal funding...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
PSC officials in Lake Charles to discuss high electric bills
Louisiana’s one million Entergy customers will pay $3.2 billion to reimburse the company for its repair costs for storms during 2020 and 2021.
KPLC TV
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
Voyage Mark II Solar System Replica Built in Lake Charles
Voyage Mark II Solar System Replica Built in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 17, 2022, that they had partnered with the Region 5 STEM Center, under the guidance of the Calcasieu Parish School Board, to bring the Voyage Mark II Solar System to Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
Lake Charles' woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
KPLC TV
Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2022. Leeronald Maurice Budwine, 40, Vinton: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; resisting an officer. Madison Michelle Folsom, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. John Henry Johnson, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Gregory Jerome...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County
Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
