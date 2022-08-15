Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul Ghani
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
O&A Opens Its Newest Location at Waterside Place
Beloved local coffee shop O&A softly opened its newest location in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place last weekend. The coffee spot, which started as a mobile bar seven years ago, most recently expanded from the cart to its downtown Sarasota location, where it's gained a loyal following. "It's always been a...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64
Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday. "They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it." Publix employees cheers as...
sarasotamagazine.com
Take a Peek Inside the Priciest Listing on Siesta Key Right Now
Home inventory may be on the rise, but so are pricey luxury listings like this one. Seaward Development’s momentum wasn’t slowed by a recent pivot from building a 10-story, mixed-use condo project that would have required the demolition of historic Mira Mar Plaza. In fact, the local development firm just listed a new-construction Siesta Key home—its most expensive right now—for $16.99 million. Seaward bought the one-acre land the home sits on last year for $3.4 million.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
sarasotamagazine.com
A Legendary Sarasota Boxing Club Is Looking For a New Home
Since 1985, the Sarasota Boxing Club has been a sports and fitness institution where fighters of all ages, abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds come together to train. But the club's current lease is up, and the property owner is asking for a higher rent than the club can afford. This has sent legendary boxing coach and club founder Harold Wilen looking for a new home.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Suncoast - How Fig Newtons developed Anna Maria Island
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Newtons, originally Fig Newtons, were invented in 1891. That invention was a defining moment for one of our most popular beach destinations. This tasty treat gave us the million-dollar beach views we have today on Anna Maria Island. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Search For Your Dream Home Ends Here
As you may already know, the housing market in Florida can be defined as “hot” right now. Although, if you are a buyer in this market, you may find it more frustrating than hot. The market is extremely hot and homes are selling faster than they can be listed. Why is that you ask? It could be that people have a new approach to life right now with a “live and work where you vacation” mentality and it also doesn’t hurt that we have the best beaches here in Florida. Siesta Key was named #2 of the 25 best beaches in the United States according to Trip Advisor. Who wouldn’t want to live by one of the top-rated beaches in the United States?
727area.com
Tips for Thrift Store Shopping in St. Petersburg
Whether you’re new to the area or new to the idea of thrifting, it’s good to know what spots to venture to when looking for the best deals and what you’ll be getting yourself into. Thrift City USA - This place is almost always a disappointment but I still go back each time. They seem to have caught on to the “thrifters” and in turn, the prices are a little steep for a second-hand store. They have a ladies' vintage section but don’t get too excited. Most of the items will either have a rip or a stain. The layout is a little confusing but they do have a wide selection of items. If you are up for a hunt then go for it! Maybe your search will be better than mine.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
tampabayisawesome.com
13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602
Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
sarasotamagazine.com
These Adorable Local Shop Pets Will Make You Smile
Have you ever walked into a shop and been greeted by a friendly employee who licks you and jumps on you?. Yes, you read that right. The employees we're talking about are shop pets. They're mascots, serious nappers and, of course, friendly greeters. And in pet-friendly Sarasota, you can find many local businesses that have a dog, cat or even bird attending their customers. We'd like to introduce you to a few.
sarasotamagazine.com
A Casey Key Lot Just Sold for $6.5 Million—Cash
Since mortgage lending interest rates have gone up following historic lows, the real estate market has slowly been heading toward normalcy. But cash buyers don't need to pay attention to any of that. And according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee's most recent numbers, a little more than half of all closed sales in Sarasota County last month were cash—like this lot at 2501 Casey Key, which recently sold for $6.5 million in cash. (Sought-after Casey Key may actually be immune to market shifts. Another lot down the street, at 1912 Casey Road, sold for $5.2 million this month.)
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
businessobserverfl.com
Denver commercial real estate firm expands to Sarasota
After announcing a luxury condo development in March, Denver-based ERES Cos. decided to make its mark in Sarasota a little more permanent. The full-service commercial real estate firm announced the opening of its new downtown Sarasota office Tuesday, Aug. 16. The new office is located in the Sarasota City Center building at 1819 Main St., Suite 1000. It will house ERES Capital, the company’s private equity investment and development division.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
