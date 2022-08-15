GREEK life organizations are known for their rigorous recruitment process.

All the hard work, however, pays off when you finally get a bid on Bid Day.

Bid Day is when sororities send out official bids to new members

What is Bid Day?

Bid Day is when Greek life groups end their recruitment period and finally send out official invitations to selected members, per The Sorority Life.

Bid Day looks slightly different for every group, but it basically involves welcoming new sisters and officially accepting them as members of the sorority.

Bid Day usually involves a big party at either the sorority house or at a separate venue, where all members of the chapter get introduced and have fun.

Not everyone will receive an invitation to a sorority, and those who do receive an invitation can also reject the bid.

What is a sorority?

Sororities are a Greek life group created to build friendships, and sisterhoods, engage in philanthropic events and build intelligence.

It is made up of female college students across the US and Canada.

Every sorority group has different purposes and missions to complete their time as sorority sisters.

How do you join a sorority?

In order to join a sorority, there are a couple of rigorous steps to take.

Everyone needs to go through the recruitment process and get an offer to join a particular sorority.

Colleges will usually have a recruitment week where every Greek life groups try to recruit new members and do fun activities together.

It is important to do your research before and have some knowledge about specific sorority groups you are interested in.

Once you're ready, you can start signing up for recruitment.

Every group has different requirements, and you will need to begin engaging in recruitment and meeting members of the sorority.

Making connections and getting to know as many 'sisters' are crucial when it comes to the recruitment process.

When the recruitment period ends and you get a bid to join certain sororities, you have to pick your top choices and come to one sorority you want to join.

Once you accepted your bid, you will join a pledging period where you will learn about the history of the sorority and engage in more philanthropic activities.