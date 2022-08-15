ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

What is Bid Day?

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WhIX_0hI2fUgE00

GREEK life organizations are known for their rigorous recruitment process.

All the hard work, however, pays off when you finally get a bid on Bid Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zABUe_0hI2fUgE00
Bid Day is when sororities send out official bids to new members

What is Bid Day?

Bid Day is when Greek life groups end their recruitment period and finally send out official invitations to selected members, per The Sorority Life.

Bid Day looks slightly different for every group, but it basically involves welcoming new sisters and officially accepting them as members of the sorority.

Bid Day usually involves a big party at either the sorority house or at a separate venue, where all members of the chapter get introduced and have fun.

Not everyone will receive an invitation to a sorority, and those who do receive an invitation can also reject the bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZ39w_0hI2fUgE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sFlK_0hI2fUgE00

What is a sorority?

Sororities are a Greek life group created to build friendships, and sisterhoods, engage in philanthropic events and build intelligence.

It is made up of female college students across the US and Canada.

Every sorority group has different purposes and missions to complete their time as sorority sisters.

How do you join a sorority?

In order to join a sorority, there are a couple of rigorous steps to take.

Everyone needs to go through the recruitment process and get an offer to join a particular sorority.

Colleges will usually have a recruitment week where every Greek life groups try to recruit new members and do fun activities together.

It is important to do your research before and have some knowledge about specific sorority groups you are interested in.

Once you're ready, you can start signing up for recruitment.

Every group has different requirements, and you will need to begin engaging in recruitment and meeting members of the sorority.

Making connections and getting to know as many 'sisters' are crucial when it comes to the recruitment process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cj72w_0hI2fUgE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AhON_0hI2fUgE00

When the recruitment period ends and you get a bid to join certain sororities, you have to pick your top choices and come to one sorority you want to join.

Once you accepted your bid, you will join a pledging period where you will learn about the history of the sorority and engage in more philanthropic activities.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorority Recruitment#Syracuse University#Greek
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
680K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy