ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Utah player suffers head injury at Little League World Series

By Brian Schnee, Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z1Fe_0hI2fR2300

A member of the Utah team competing in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania was seriously injured in a non-playing accident that occurred overnight.

The 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, suffered a serious head injury Sunday after falling off his bunk bed in the middle of the night at the barracks in Williamsport, according to Kyle Hafen, the team's coach.

An onsite nurse evaluated Oliverson before he was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a children's hospital in Danville where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Oliverson's family said on social media that the surgery was a success, and a team statement relayed that they are optimistic about his recovery.

“We’re very hopeful and he’s doing very well in the fight to get better, but the community and the prayers and the support that we’ve received is unbelievable, but he’s fighting the fight right now and it’s just a shock today to us and it’s been really tough,” said Easton's uncle Spencer Beck.

Hafen said Oliverson was originally alert, but his condition deteriorated as time went on. Doctors are waiting until swelling in Oliverson's brain decreases so they can run more tests.

"Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today," Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted after hearing the news.

Players on the Utah team from the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara were told of Oliverson's injury and are aware of his condition.

Oliverson's father, Jace, who is an assistant coach on the team, told Hafen not to let his son's injury distract the other players and wants the team to keep playing.

"We've worked too hard to get to this point," Hafen said his assistant coach told him.

The team added that continuing to play on is something coaches have taught the club since day one.

"While our hearts are heavy we are committed as a team and have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others," the statement said. "We teach our players to do everything with a purpose, that hasn’t changed, it has perhaps been added too with something far greater than ever.

"We believe in Team Utah! We believe in Team Easton!"

The team is representing the Mountain region and is the first-ever from Utah to play in the Little League World Series . They are scheduled to play their first game on Friday against the winner of the first-round game between the Southeast and New England region teams.

"To have this happen last night, it’s a shock, absolutely shocked for your family, for our community, for their team,” Beck said.

Players and coaches with the Utah team are taking part Monday in the annual parade ahead of the official start of the competition.

Event organizers shared their support for Oliverson and his family in a statement released late Monday.

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery."

Anyone who would like to donate to Easton's family during this time can do so with Venmo via username @MiraclesForTank

There is also a GoFundMe campaign to help all the kids' families pay for their out-of-pocket expenses to travel to Williamsport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game

The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
SANTA CLARA, UT
kmvt

Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Head Injury#Barracks#Canyon
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Five Guys Restaurants Serve Good Hamburgers And More

Five Guys Restaurant(Image is author's) A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ksl.com

Is it time to rethink the 'Mighty 5'? Tourism leaders by this Utah park think so

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're worried about overcrowded national parks in Utah, Falyn Owens says come on down to Bryce Canyon National Park. There are plenty of vacant rooms, empty restaurant tables and, of course, scenic views to go around, says Owens, the executive director of the Garfield County Office of Tourism. Since that might not be the case at nearby Zion National Park, Garfield County tourism leaders are looking at a new promotion boasting zero-minute wait times into the park.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy