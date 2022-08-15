ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick man sentenced in New York for role in identity theft ring

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
 3 days ago
A Frederick man was sentenced in New York on Thursday to 45 months in prison for computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for selling unlawfully obtained information, authorities said.

Guy Cuomo, 54, and six other Frederick County residents were part of a scheme to create fake debtors and sell employer information to debt collectors and companies selling information to debt collectors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Frederick, MD
