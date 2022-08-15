ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

James Bryant
3d ago

Decatur has been a shooting range for a few years now, seems the citizens run the town, everytime I have to go there I see something illegal, 2 atv's were drag racing down the main street while im sitting at a stop light, they were running 60+ without a care in the world

WCIA

Decatur man wanted for murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Dog's death leads to Decatur man getting punched, police report

DECATUR — The owner of a dog that escaped a kennel, ran away and got run over and killed didn’t take the animal’s death lightly; police say he punched the man who had been looking after his pet and threatened him with a gun. A sworn affidavit...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after attacking police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man denies fatal intervention in gunfight

DECATUR — Two Decatur men armed with guns fought with each other hand-to-hand until a third man, Jackie G. Deberry, intervened by grabbing up one of the weapons that had fallen to the floor before using it to fatally shoot one of the gunmen, a court heard Wednesday. Deberry,...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday

DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Woman accused of opening fire in Decatur apartment

DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur woman of taking exception to another woman trying to break up a fight she was involved in, and expressing her rage by pulling a handgun and opening fire. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 18-year-old gunwoman was only 5...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted in connection to murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'

DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Community comes together following weekend murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Prosecutors drop murder charges against Decatur man

DECATUR — The question of who murdered Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher in 2020 is going to have to wait. Dangelo D. Foster, 25, had been scheduled to face a bench trial Tuesday on four alternate murder charges accusing him of shooting the 63-year-old business owner to death on Nov. 14 inside his JB North premises in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street; Foster has consistently maintained his innocence.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL

