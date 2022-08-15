Read full article on original website
James Bryant
3d ago
Decatur has been a shooting range for a few years now, seems the citizens run the town, everytime I have to go there I see something illegal, 2 atv's were drag racing down the main street while im sitting at a stop light, they were running 60+ without a care in the world
Related
Decatur man wanted for murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
Herald & Review
Dog's death leads to Decatur man getting punched, police report
DECATUR — The owner of a dog that escaped a kennel, ran away and got run over and killed didn’t take the animal’s death lightly; police say he punched the man who had been looking after his pet and threatened him with a gun. A sworn affidavit...
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies fatal intervention in gunfight
DECATUR — Two Decatur men armed with guns fought with each other hand-to-hand until a third man, Jackie G. Deberry, intervened by grabbing up one of the weapons that had fallen to the floor before using it to fatally shoot one of the gunmen, a court heard Wednesday. Deberry,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
Herald & Review
Decatur man with reputation for fleeing does it again, prosecutors say
DECATUR — Prosecutors said accused Decatur methamphetamine dealer Konnor W. Burns had a reputation for fleeing from police when pulled over, and he lived up to it again after cops tried to stop him around 1 a.m. May 18. A sworn affidavit described how a marked Decatur Police squad...
Herald & Review
2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday
DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
Herald & Review
Woman accused of opening fire in Decatur apartment
DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur woman of taking exception to another woman trying to break up a fight she was involved in, and expressing her rage by pulling a handgun and opening fire. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 18-year-old gunwoman was only 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Decatur brothers die 13 months apart; father prays for end to gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Antwane McClelland Sr. is a deacon at City of Praise Church. He’s praying for change in his city after two of his sons were shot and killed, just 13 months apart. 24-year-old Arrion McClelland died Sunday morning after he was shot in the head. His father shared his story at a […]
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
foxillinois.com
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
Herald & Review
Prosecutors drop murder charges against Decatur man
DECATUR — The question of who murdered Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher in 2020 is going to have to wait. Dangelo D. Foster, 25, had been scheduled to face a bench trial Tuesday on four alternate murder charges accusing him of shooting the 63-year-old business owner to death on Nov. 14 inside his JB North premises in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street; Foster has consistently maintained his innocence.
foxillinois.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
WAND TV
Champaign man gets 30 years in prison for raping woman at knifepoint
(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint. Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday. The News Gazette reports...
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
WAND TV
Charleston police warn of 'dangerous dog' on the loose after serious bite reported
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Police Department is warning the public about a "dangerous dog" on the loose after a serious bite was reported this morning. Police responded to 11th and Olive for a serious dog bite. The dog was a brindle and white pit bull wearing a red...
