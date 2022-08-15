Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
eastidahonews.com
You have a chance to win a bag of prizes from the Eastern Idaho State Fair
The Eastern Idaho State Fair has a duffle bag full of prizes for one lucky person. It includes three tickets to any event, one sweatshirt, 2 hats, a tumbler, a cutting board, a souvenir pin and more. Follow the instructions in the video above for a chance to win.
eastidahonews.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases
BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Man’s custom holsters a huge draw for gun owners
SUGAR CITY – For Bryce Johnson, gun ownership is not just a right — it’s a lifestyle. The 30-year-old Sugar City man is an avid hunter and concealed carry permit holder, and he’s spent years working to make the concealed carry process more comfortable for gun owners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Aug. 30: A $261.4 million school election day
School districts across Idaho will seek over $261.4 million from local taxpayers on Aug. 30. Twelve of the state’s 115 districts are making requests, with amounts ranging from an $80 million plant facilities levy in Coeur d’Alene to a $59.4 million bond issue for a new elementary school and other upgrades in the Middleton district.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Comments / 0