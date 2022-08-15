Read full article on original website
See Photos of Rebel Wilson’s Impressive Weight Loss Journey
Dang, girl! Rebel Wilson has been rockin' her noticeable weight loss following her “year of health,” and we can't help but feel inspired. She started a commitment to a healthier lifestyle at the end of 2016...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking on the Big Apple!. Ahead of his 15 nights of performances at Madison Square Garden, Styles, 28, was seen with Wilde, 38, in New York City on Thursday, as his Love on Tour 2022 continues its North American leg. The stars were seen...
'Laguna Beach' Alum Stephen Colletti Goes Instagram-Official with Girlfriend Alex Weaver: 'Magical'
It's smooth sailing for Stephen Colletti and girlfriend Alex Weaver as the Laguna Beach alum has taken his relationship to social media. Colletti, 36, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday in which the pair basked in the sunshine while on a boat. "Magic hours are a bit more magical...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls. The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month. "Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out....
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Blake Lively is on board with husband Ryan Reynolds' many ventures — even if some of them took a little convincing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday, the Deadpool star, 45, spoke about how Lively eventually warmed up to his adventure to buy Wales' Wrexham football league with friend Rob McElhenney, also 45.
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence
The wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month. Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond. Johanna, 40, was...
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
Matt Altman Shares Photo with Kids After News of Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest
Matt Altman posted a new photo hanging out with his twins on Thursday following news that his wife had been arrested and charged with domestic violence. The sweet photo shared on Instagram showed the star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles cuddled up with London and Ashton, both 4. "Fun...
Brad Pitt Source: Angelina Jolie 'Trying to Inflict the Most Amount of Pain' By Reviving Plane Incident
Brad Pitt thinks ex Angelina Jolie is setting out to hurt him by making details public from the 2016 altercation that led to their divorce, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE. PEOPLE obtained the redacted FBI report that Jolie anonymously submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for earlier...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Prince Hussein of Jordan and New Fiancée Give Kate and Prince William Vibes in Engagement Photo
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan have another wedding to plan!. Just a few weeks after the royal couple's daughter Princess Iman announced her engagement to New York financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, Crown Prince Hussein shared the news of his own engagement to Rajwa Al-Saif on Wednesday. The...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Princess Charlotte Had a 'Lovely' 7th Birthday in Thank-You Note
The royal family is diligent about sending thank-you notes, and well-wishers for Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday are among the latest recipients!. Royal fan @KatsRoyalLetters shared the reply she received from Kensington Palace after sending a birthday message to Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, who turned 7 in May. "Thank...
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita." Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).
Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy Eve is winning the fashion game!. The Bravo star, 54, shared new photos of his kids on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, comparing their outfits to one another before declaring his 3-month-old daughter the best dressed. Cohen first shared a selfie featuring his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen...
Savannah Guthrie Posts Beautiful Tribute to Richard Engel and Wife Mary After Son Henry's Death
Savannah Guthrie is honoring Richard Engel and his family during a difficult time. The NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 48, announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. After the news became public, Guthrie, 50, shared a tribute to Richard, wife Mary and Henry.
'The Bachelor's' Clayton Echard and Susie Evans No Longer Live Together and Are Trying Long Distance
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are rethinking their living situation. After moving in together shortly after The Bachelor wrapped, the couple announced that they're pursuing a long-distance relationship and no longer cohabitating. In a conversation with Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the 29-year-old former Bachelor said his future with Evans, 28, isn't set in stone.
