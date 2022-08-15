Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO