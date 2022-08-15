ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of 21-Year-Old

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of TyVaughn Simmons-Lawrence.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on Detroit’s northeast side.

Simmons-Lawrence, 21, was murdered at about 1:30 a.m. on Yonka Street near E. Winchester Avenue.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

If anyone has any information on this crime they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: www.1800speakup.org .

7M+
Views
