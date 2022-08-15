Tractor-Trailer Overturns As Ruptured Fuel Tank Causes Massive Spill On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

An overturned tractor-trailer caused a massive diesel spill on Route 80, authorities said. Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook

The Allamuchy Fire Dept. responded to the accident in the westbound lanes near milepost 19 in Allamuchy around 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, the squad said.

Upon arrival, crews found the trailer on its side with a ruptured fuel tank leaking diesel fuel onto the highway.

The HazMat team and Hope Fire Department was called to the scene due to the size of the spill, AFD said.

Crews worked together to investigate the trailer’s contents to ensure there was no active fire.

The remaining fuel was siphoned into containers to stop the leak as the HazMat team arrived.

The scene was cleared around 2:15 p.m.

Two of the three left lanes were closed for the crash investigation and cleanup, according to 511NJ.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

Other assisting agencies include the New Jersey State Police, D & E Service Center, and McCarter Towing Services.

