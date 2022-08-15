ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The price is nice on the best Cuisinart cookware set we've tested

By Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCzTM_0hI2etW400
This 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set is our Editor’s Choice for Best Value. Cuisinart / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cuisinart makes some of our all-time favorite cookware , and you can get the 12-piece stainless steel set for a great deal right now on Amazon. The Cuisinart 12-piece MultiClad Pro Triple Ply stainless steel cookware set is priced at $220, a savings of just under $80 from full retail.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

When we tested this cookware set in our lab, our experienced kitchen and cooking staff testers ranked it near the top of our list. The 12 pieces gave an unbeatable performance, and now you can have it in your own kitchen at a great value.

The Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-piece set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart saucepan with a cover, as well as a 3.5-quart sauté pan with a cover and helper handle. The set also comes with an 8-quart stockpot with a cover and a steamer insert with a cover, as well as an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet.

The Cuisinart cookware set is made from polished stainless steel and comes with a lifetime warranty. It's also induction-ready and dishwasher-safe.

Related : The Best Nonstick Cookware sets of 2022

More : The Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp4j9_0hI2etW400
Save nearly $80 on this Cuisinart cookware set at Amazon. Cuisinart / Reviewed

In addition to performance and quality, these pots and pans are easy to use. The triple-ply construction offers great heat conductivity, but the anodized aluminum core makes them light enough to easily handle.

You get basically every pot and pan you’d ever need to cook any meal, which makes this well-rounded set such for a killer, quality value.

$220 at Amazon

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The price is nice on the best Cuisinart cookware set we've tested

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuisinart Cookware#Flipboard#Cuisinart Reviewed#Multiclad Pro Triple Ply#Cuisinart Multiclad Pro
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials

You should invest in some pieces of cookware that will last a lifetime, like Le Creuset, when you're purchasing new pots and pans for your kitchen. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
CHARLEVOIX, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOXBusiness

Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

576K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy