Westbound lanes closed on West Center Rd from 114th to 117th due to main break

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

Omaha Public Works said in an e-mail that starting Monday at 2 p.m., West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be restricted to one lane westbound for repairs by MUD in the outside curb lane and will be in effect for ten days.

A water main break earlier in the day caused six commercial buildings to be without water and numerous businesses that are tenants of those buildings were affected. MUD estimated that water will be restored by 6 p.m. on Monday to those buildings.

