ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe

By Julia Mueller, Harper Neidig
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0Oxj_0hI2eckx00

Rudy Giuliani has been told he’s the target of a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, his lawyer confirmed to The Hill Monday.

Giuliani’s testimony is expected before the special grand jury this week.

The New York Times first reported on Thursday that Giuliani had been informed of being targeted by the grand jury. Robert Costello, an attorney representing the former New York City mayor, confirmed the Times’s reporting in an email to The Hill.

Giuliani was ordered last week to appear in person after attempts by his lawyers to delay his testimony .

In the subpoena , shared by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Giuliani is noted as “both a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and a lead attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Giuliani will likely invoke attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions about his conversations with the former president, his lawyer told the Times.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed Giuliani along with several other Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman , Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell .

A judge recently quashed efforts by Graham to challenge his subpoena after Willis argued Graham’s resistance was “built on the shifting sands of erroneous legal arguments, inapplicable legal principles, and citations to caselaw that fail to support any legal point being made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Federal authorities want South Carolina white supremacist to stay in jail

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Federal authorities have asked for a convicted white supremacist to remain behind bars, according to court documents. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell of Conway violated the terms of his supervised release, authorities argued Friday in U.S. District Court. “Defendant has multiple admissions of drug use, including marijuana, methamphetamine, and suboxone,” documents state. […]
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS Miami

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Lindsey Graham#The New York Times#The Trump Campaign
FOX8 News

Rollin’ 30 Crips leader sentenced to 37 years: FBI

ROANOKE, Va. (WGHP) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30 Crips, a street gang responsible for two Virginia murders, were sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in November 2021. Among those two charges were […]
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Strong storm from Sun could impact Earth this week, forecasters say

(WGHP) — A strong geomagnetic storm coming from the Sun could impact Earth later this week, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release. The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, is monitoring the Sun and solar winds following a series of coronal mass ejections that began […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Forsyth County inmate to face new charges after 2 detention officers seriously injured in attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate will be charged after allegedly attacking two county detention officers on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On Wednesday, after watching a video of the assault, O’Neill said that he agrees with Kimbrough that Matthew West, 24, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy