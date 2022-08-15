Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Tennessee woman wanted on charges of homicide, child neglect, arrested in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman wanted in Tennessee on charges of homicide and aggravated child neglect was located and arrested in Buncombe County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey, 28, was taken into custody in Barnardsville without incident and is awaiting...
WLOS.com
Police didn't respond to 911 call at Maple Crest, deadly shooting happened hour later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Only on News 13, an investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A News 13 records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
WLOS.com
Seven arrested in single day on gun, drug charges in various Asheville locations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 while conducting crime prevention in locations across the city, Asheville Police Department arrested seven people on gun, drug and larceny charges. Many of the arrests involved the execution of warrants. Nathan Paul Baker, Jr. (7/04/2002) was given a $23,000 secured...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case
LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
WLOS.com
'Firearms haven't been an issue in the past,' RAD owners respond to armed robbery
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The search continues for two men who robbed a couple at gunpoint in the River Arts District early Sunday morning. The violence has business owners concerned and taking extra precautions. The robbery happened sometime after midnight in the 100 block of Roberts Street. The suspects...
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
Man accused of breaking into Upstate home, stealing guns
Deputies have arrested a man they said broke into an Oconee County home and stole multiple guns.
WLOS.com
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
FOX Carolina
Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges. According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart. Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner...
WLOS.com
No excessive force charges will be filed against Buncombe deputy, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of excessive force charges. Lt. Scott Robinson was accused of excessive force for actions during a Feb. 17 arrest. District Attorney Todd Williams said no charges will be filed against Robinson after an SBI investigation. No other...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
No charges filed in accidental death of Henderson Co. child
A report from the district attorney's office states that no charges will be filed in the December 2021 accidental shooting that left a three-year-old child dead.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants, requests SLED help
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist with an investigation on Wednesday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out to the newsroom about a law enforcement presence on Verner Mill Road in the Mountain Rest area.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
FOX Carolina
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
theonefeather.com
Recovered remains positively identified as EBCI tribal member
FRANKLIN – After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
