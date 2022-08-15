Memorial fund established for semi crash victim

Fox Communities Credit Union has established a memorial fund for Martin Stechner III, the infant who was killed after a semi crashed through his home on July 25.

Through community efforts of Solutions Recovery, a local nonprofit, funds were raised by a mass outpouring of support from the Oshkosh community and surrounding areas.

The money raised through Solutions Recovery will now be held at Fox Communities Credit Union. One hundred percent of donations will go to the family.

Cash or check donations can be dropped off at any of the Fox Communities Credit Union locations.

Checks can also be mailed to the attention address below.

Fox Communities Credit Union

Attn: Martin Stechner Memorial

3401 E. Calumet Street

Appleton, WI 54915

For more information, and to donate online, visit www.Stechnerfund.com.