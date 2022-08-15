Read full article on original website
aerotechnews.com
Aerotech News and Review August 19, 2022
Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. Welcome to the August 19, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is about the ongoing efforts to bring back commercial...
aerotechnews.com
So you want to fly from Palmdale? Despite delays, hope remains for AV commercial flights
PALMDALE, Calif. — Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer told Aerotech News that a critically needed program for linking passenger airline service from Air Force Plant 42 to one or more major national hub airports is trapped in a federal holding pattern, where the bureaucracy’s default answer is “hell no.”
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
Antelope Valley Press
Space telescope back in Palmdale after aborted mission
PALMDALE — SOFIA is home. NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy returned to Palmdale, last week, after it was forced to cancel the remaining science observation flights of its final Southern Hemisphere campaign, when a storm damaged the aircraft in New Zealand.
Antelope Valley Press
Big top comes back to Valley
PALMDALE — Circus Vargas will return to the Antelope Valley Mall for a 15-day run starting, Friday, and continuing through Sept. 5. This year’s two-hour production, “Circus Vargas Express,” follows an international cast of characters who board the Circus Vargas Express train to travel the country bringing their special circus talents — acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze — to entertain the masses.
SoCal to see sunshine, warm temperatures Friday
Southern California on Friday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a slight chance of thunderstorms lingers in the mountains and deserts.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in California (with Map & Photos)
Los Angeles is the most populous city in California, followed by San Diego and San Jose. Covering an area of 423,970 square kilometers, the State of California is located in the western (Pacific) region of the United States. The largest cities in California. 1. Los Angeles - 3,971,883.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
Antelope Valley Press
Ribbon cut on Rancho Vista park
PALMDALE — After some 25 years, Rancho Vista has its neighborhood park. The 3.5-acre park, located on 35th Street West between Los Angeles County Fire Station 136 and Esperanza Elementary School, was dedicated, Tuesday, to much fanfare, with students, neighbors, local officials and city staff to welcome it.
sanfernandosun.com
Four Million LA County Residents Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and...
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
Santa Clarita Radio
Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, And More Offered At Reyes Winery On Main
Reyes Winery located in Santa Clarita is a restaurant and rooftop tasting room located on Main Street. Robert Reyes, owner of Reyes Winery, first envisioned having a vineyard as a hobby. Over the years, Reyes turned it into a passion and wanted to open his own winery. “The 16-acre vineyard...
