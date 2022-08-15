A woman whose flight from Seattle to Vancouver was cancelled by Air Canada ended up hitching a ride with a stranger in order to make her cruise on time.On 7 August, Chelsea Smith arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 3:45am with her husband, Russ, and their son Logan, three. The family, who were flying Air Canada, was supposed to land in Vancouver that day in time for their cruise.By six in the morning, Smith said in a video posted to TikTok that there were no staffers working the Air Canada bag drop, and showed a line of passengers...

