ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT Nursing awarded $3.7M grant to provide quality mental health care services to rural communities

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Hamilton Co. Commission approves Erlanger independence accords

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission has approved steps for the Erlanger Health System to go private. Erlanger’s Board of Trustees say in a release “The covenants and protections were developed through a thoughtful and collaborative process with the County Commission and Legislative Delegation. The Board is deeply appreciative of the good spirit and leadership of the area’s elected leaders throughout this process, and looks forward to close, ongoing engagement as the process continues.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Hamblen County, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Health
County
Hamblen County, TN
County
Mcminn County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
Mcminn County, TN
Education
News-Medical.net

Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.

I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Linus Mental Health#Rural Health#Mental Health Care#Diseases#General Health#College Of Nursing#Dnp#Sevier
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy