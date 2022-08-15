ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
KKTV

Suspects rob three children at gunpoint in broad daylight, Pueblo police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say multiple suspects robbed three children at gunpoint in broad daylight. The Pueblo Police Department reports on Wednesday before 4 p.m, three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 committed an armed robbery in the area of 2000 block Sherwood Lane, near South High School. The suspects reportedly robbed three kids at gunpoint, taking clothing items and backpacks from the victims.
KKTV

Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation. Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.
KRDO News Channel 13

Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Two men arrested for burglary & trespass

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects who trespassed into a resident’s yard and stole items from their garage. Just before 5 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of a Burglary in Progress at a residence. The reporting party reported two men jumping into their neighbor’s yard and then entering their […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
KKTV

Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
KRDO

Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday. 41-year-old Matthew James Vernon of Colorado Springs plead guilty specifically to possession with...
