Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
KKTV
Suspects rob three children at gunpoint in broad daylight, Pueblo police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say multiple suspects robbed three children at gunpoint in broad daylight. The Pueblo Police Department reports on Wednesday before 4 p.m, three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 committed an armed robbery in the area of 2000 block Sherwood Lane, near South High School. The suspects reportedly robbed three kids at gunpoint, taking clothing items and backpacks from the victims.
KKTV
Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation. Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.
Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
Two men arrested for burglary & trespass
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects who trespassed into a resident’s yard and stole items from their garage. Just before 5 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of a Burglary in Progress at a residence. The reporting party reported two men jumping into their neighbor’s yard and then entering their […]
KKTV
Busy downtown Colorado Springs intersection back open after fight, person hit by car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection is back open after a car hit a person, as well an assault. Colorado Springs police responded to Pikes Peak and Tejon around 1:15 a.m. to an assault, and a related auto versus pedestrian crash. Investigation showed the victim exited...
Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
KRDO
A suspect accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance pleaded not guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance in Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty in court today. Venessa Lavaty is facing charges for murder in the first degree-solicitation a class 2 felony. Police say Lavaty's live-in boyfriend turned her in to...
KKTV
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
KKTV
Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
Colorado Man Arrested Robbing Florida Convenience Store Says “It Won’t Happen Again”
A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday for the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store on August 14th. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs has been charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say
KKTV
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
KKTV
Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
KKTV
Colorado Springs USPS letter carrier receives Hero Award for saving young girl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs United States Postal Service letter carrier Kimberly “Smitty” Smith received an award for saving the life of a young girl. This incident reportedly happened in June of 2022. “I was in total shock, I mean I was just, I was happy,...
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday. 41-year-old Matthew James Vernon of Colorado Springs plead guilty specifically to possession with...
Thieves drill into victim's gas tank while truck was parked at RTD station
Some RTD riders got an unwelcomed surprise when they returned to the Central Park Station Sunday after the Colorado Rockies game.
Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom
A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn't want something like this to happen to anyone else.
