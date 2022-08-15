Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf visits Lancaster school to push new initiative
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are welcoming Governor Wolf to their Mount Joy campus today. The governor made the visit to highlight a manufacturing training-to-career grant that the school had received. The grant is a part of Governor Wolf's Manufacturing PA Initiative.
WATCH | Candid conversation about child care challenges PA is facing this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While a lot of the back to school conversation centers around the kiddos going back to the classroom, there is still the persistent need for childcare in our state. As it stands now, Childcare providers have become less abundant in PA since the pandemic. Luke Burdsall...
Gov. Wolf signs executive order to block funds from being used for "conversion therapy"
Dauphin County, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for conversion therapy in Pennsylvania. “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Gov. Wolf said.
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
Dallastown educators vote to authorize strike
York County, PA — Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) announced that its members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the negotiations team deems it necessary. The strike authorization means that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long it provides the...
Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers vote to authorize strike, if necessary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, if the negotiating team deems it necessary. The Teachers' Union says its contract will expire on August 31. They claim the school district has not been negotiating in good faith, and refuse to commit to any issues in their proposed contract.
Staff shortage forces school to open with shortened days in Harrisburg
Dauphin County, PA — Due to staffing shortages in the Harrisburg School District, Rowland Academy will continue with a shortened school day for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The schedule will be the same as it was at the end of last year, with students dismissed at...
Insulin costs impacted by Inflation Reduction Act
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Ginny Boynton was diagnosed with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome 21 years ago. It’s an auto-immune disease that restricts her muscles. “It affects not just movement, but also speech and swallowing,” Boynton told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. Her medication costs nearly $600,000...
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
Penn State Health abdominal transplant program currently on 'inactive status'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center placed a voluntarily and temporary inactive status on their abdominal transplant program in April 2022, according to Barbara Schindo, spokeswoman with Penn State Health. Included in the program is liver and kidney transplants. Following the inactive status,...
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media platform 'Gab'
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man from Mercer County was arrested late in the night on Friday, August 12, with his first appearance in court on Monday, August 16. On August 10, Adam Bies, 46, allegedly wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with even more threats, according to court documents.
New job training center in York to focus on Spanish speakers
York, PA — Building opportunities for all with a focus on job training. “It is a wonderful thing to see,” said Carlos Graupera, CEO of SACA. A former M&T Bank along the 800 block of East Market will soon be the site of Tec Centro York, a new workforce development center. With a goal of providing basic education, language and job skills training, the center will focus on the growing Spanish speaking community.
Mosquito control: Trucks spraying in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On August 18, a truck is scheduled to spray in order to control the mosquitos in Jonestown, according to Antonio Alvarado the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program Coordinator for Lebanon County. Beginning around 8:15 p.m., the following areas will be sprayed:. N. Mill St. Willow Creek...
Police looking for missing Harrisburg man
Dauphin County, PA — The Harrisburg Police are currently attempting to locate Elmer Vargas, who was last seen Monday August 16 during the evening hours. Vargas is a 61 year old male, who resides on the southside of Harrisburg. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas is asked...
Rideshare program for kids, with focus on safety and peace of mind, helps busy parents
Dauphin County, PA — The school year is a busy time for many parents. You have to pick up your kid one place, drop them off, take each of them to a different afterschool activity, etc. Bottomline— it is exhausting. One Pennsylvania mom is trying to fix this...
Parents throw penalty flag as investigation into Middletown hazing incident continues
Dauphin County, PA — An investigation into serious hazing allegations at Middletown High School could wrap up soon. Some football players are in hot water after brutal hazing video surfaced online. Police along with the DA are investigating the incident and rumors are circulating actions have already been taken.
PA State Trooper charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, officials say
York County, PA — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, according to police. PSP says Joshua M. Ravel, who is assigned to Troop J, York was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of August 15.
Loaded gun found by TSA agent at Harrisburg International Airport
Dauphin County, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, August. 15, according to officials. The man, a resident of Reading, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded...
PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires
Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
