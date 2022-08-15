ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf visits Lancaster school to push new initiative

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are welcoming Governor Wolf to their Mount Joy campus today. The governor made the visit to highlight a manufacturing training-to-career grant that the school had received. The grant is a part of Governor Wolf's Manufacturing PA Initiative.
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
Dallastown educators vote to authorize strike

York County, PA — Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) announced that its members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the negotiations team deems it necessary. The strike authorization means that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long it provides the...
Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers vote to authorize strike, if necessary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, if the negotiating team deems it necessary. The Teachers' Union says its contract will expire on August 31. They claim the school district has not been negotiating in good faith, and refuse to commit to any issues in their proposed contract.
Insulin costs impacted by Inflation Reduction Act

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Ginny Boynton was diagnosed with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome 21 years ago. It’s an auto-immune disease that restricts her muscles. “It affects not just movement, but also speech and swallowing,” Boynton told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. Her medication costs nearly $600,000...
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media platform 'Gab'

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man from Mercer County was arrested late in the night on Friday, August 12, with his first appearance in court on Monday, August 16. On August 10, Adam Bies, 46, allegedly wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with even more threats, according to court documents.
New job training center in York to focus on Spanish speakers

York, PA — Building opportunities for all with a focus on job training. “It is a wonderful thing to see,” said Carlos Graupera, CEO of SACA. A former M&T Bank along the 800 block of East Market will soon be the site of Tec Centro York, a new workforce development center. With a goal of providing basic education, language and job skills training, the center will focus on the growing Spanish speaking community.
Mosquito control: Trucks spraying in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On August 18, a truck is scheduled to spray in order to control the mosquitos in Jonestown, according to Antonio Alvarado the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program Coordinator for Lebanon County. Beginning around 8:15 p.m., the following areas will be sprayed:. N. Mill St. Willow Creek...
Police looking for missing Harrisburg man

Dauphin County, PA — The Harrisburg Police are currently attempting to locate Elmer Vargas, who was last seen Monday August 16 during the evening hours. Vargas is a 61 year old male, who resides on the southside of Harrisburg. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas is asked...
Loaded gun found by TSA agent at Harrisburg International Airport

Dauphin County, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, August. 15, according to officials. The man, a resident of Reading, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded...
PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires

Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
