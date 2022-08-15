Read full article on original website
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Tenants and legislators push to lift ban on rent control
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tenants and legislators are calling for lawmakers to use the veto session to pass a law that protects and assists tenants with their rent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 47% of Illinois renters are paying more than 30% of their income to keep a roof over their heads.
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
Governor’s Sale of Champions ties records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of the best livestock in the state were auctioned off Tuesday evening at the Governor’s Sale of Champions. Livestock exhibitors compete for their animals to be named Grand Champion, and then are auctioned off for Ag Day at the state fair. The proceeds go partially to back to the exhibitor’s […]
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
City Grant Request For North Mansion Y Block Rejected
It’s a setback for Springfield’s efforts to redevelop the North Mansion Y Block. A new round of Rebuild Illinois and Main Street grants announced this week did not include funding to turn the block into a downtown gathering space. The city had sought a $3 million grant to...
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
Illinois receives $215 million to rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets
ALTON, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, $215 million was awarded in capital grant funding by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The money is going to be used to rebuild Illinois's Downtown and Main Streets. The Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represent...
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
District 186 partners with Secret Service to fight school violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The United States Secret Service is helping District 186 keep Springfield schools safe. On Thursday, a program was held at Southeast High School in partnership with the secret service, United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The program was a...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
You Won’t Believe This New Gas Problem Drivers Are Having In IL
You can add a new category to the list of issues drivers in Illinois are having with their vehicles. Is it just me or has the last two years seemed more like a lifetime? It's been so crazy, there was no way to predict it all. At times, it doesn't feel real but there's no way to make it up. Not even for some crazy Twilight Zone-type movie. I catch myself now asking, what's next. I don't get easily shocked anymore but this latest did really surprise me.
