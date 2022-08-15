ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
WHYY

Revised FDR Park plan includes more nature, no golf

The massive redo of FDR Park in South Philadelphia will take a slightly different course, after the city and its partners updated their plan to include more acres of natural areas and fewer acres of athletic facilities. The updated design drops the golf driving range that was part of the...
