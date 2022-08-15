Read full article on original website
Philly council members are starting to resign to run for mayor. Here’s what that means for your local representation
In the coming months, as many as six Philadelphia council members could resign to begin exploring bids for mayor. That means lots of Philly voters could be picking new local representation as soon as November. Council elections aren’t scheduled until 2023, but Philadelphia’s charter requires that any city elected official...
WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Senator Bob Casey will hold a press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer. The press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. What: U.S. Senator Bob...
Sharon Hill Council addresses redacted report about shooting death of Fanta Bility
Sharon Hill Council on Thursday addressed the heavily-redacted report on the death of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl investigators say was likely killed by a bullet from a police officer’s gun.
Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
Critics worry Pennridge School Board policy proposals would stifle free speech, advocacy
The first issue deals with posting outside materials in the school district. The second policy would prohibit staff members from sharing their personal viewpoints.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.
Parents argue against Philadelphia school district's mask guidance at public meeting
PHILADELPHIA - Several parents of Philadelphia school children spoke out against the district's mask guidance for the upcoming school year during a public meeting. The School District recently announced that students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to mask for the first 10 days of the school year.
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
‘Hoagie-Wrapped' Train Makes 1st Trip on Extension of SEPTA Line to Wawa Station
Léelo en español aquí. How is the opening of SEPTA's new Wawa Regional Rail station being celebrated? With a "hoagie" train, of course. SEPTA and Wawa leadership gathered Thursday to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Wawa Station – the new final stop of the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line. The event featured Wawa breakfast and history.
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
Revised FDR Park plan includes more nature, no golf
The massive redo of FDR Park in South Philadelphia will take a slightly different course, after the city and its partners updated their plan to include more acres of natural areas and fewer acres of athletic facilities. The updated design drops the golf driving range that was part of the...
Philly Job Fair! [Businesses Hiring Can Apply Here To Be Featured]
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
