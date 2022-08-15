Read full article on original website
Related
Inside The Eternal Battle For Little Wiley On General Hospital
Though Wiley Quartermaine Corinthos was only born in 2018, there has already been a tremendous amount of drama in his life. As if being part of one of the most confusing baby swaps on "General Hospital" wasn't complicated enough, the little boy has been caught in a tug-of-war between his various family members basically since his conception.
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
The Real Reason Linsey Godfrey Left The Bold And The Beautiful
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have seen many characters come and go over the years, but some are harder to say goodbye to than others. One character who met a tragic end was Caroline Spencer. The character, played by actress Linsey Godfrey, is the daughter of Karen Spencer (via Soap Central). Caroline was first introduced to fans in 2012 when she moved to Los Angeles from New York and began working at Forrester Creations. While she was on the canvas, fans watched her engage in romances with Thomas Forrester, Rick Forrester, and Ridge Forrester.
What You Need To Know About Days Of Our Lives' Brand-New Stephanie Johnson
Stephanie Johnson is a name that longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans should know well. The legacy character is the daughter of iconic Salem super couple Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Stephanie was born in the early 1990s and had a bit of a dramatic start to life after being kidnapped by her nanny, per Soap Central. After her father, Steve, was presumed dead, Stephanie and Kayla moved to Los Angles and fans didn't see the character again until 2006 when she returned to Salem as a young adult who was pursuing a career as a race car driver.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Real Reason Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving Britt And General Hospital Behind
In 2012, actress Kelly Thiebaud joined the cast of "General Hospital" as Dr. Britt Westourne, a schemer with a hidden past. According to Soaps In Depth, Britt immediately set her sights on widower Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). She got Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo) to act as babysitter for Emma, the daughter of Patrick and his late wife Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), to get close to him. However, this backfired when Patrick found himself enamored with Sabrina. After a failed attempt at taking Sabrina down, she called in her duplicitous mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) for help. It was later revealed that her father was notorious villain Cesar Faison.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Pick Sides Over Ridge's Controversial Taylor Kiss
There's nothing "The Bold and the Beautiful" excels at better than love triangles between its most iconic characters. More recently, love triangles on the soap have largely centered on the younger characters of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam's tendency to bounce between the two women has made for compelling television over the last decade. However, the most memorable love triangle for fans is undoubtedly that of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
Are General Hospital Fans Ready For Finn And Liz To Be Finished?
There might be no greater legacy character on "General Hospital" than Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Per Soaps In Depth, the character originated in 1997 with Herbst in the role as a teenager. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of original "GH" character Steve Hardy, which connects her to the first crop of characters from the 1960s. Fans of the show are passionate about Elizabeth, so naturally, they want to see her find true love and happiness, especially with her celebrating 25 years on "General Hospital."
Days Of Our Lives' Paul Telfer Gets Fans To Admit Their Love Island Salem Fantasies
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown used to seeing steamy couples form in Salem. Not only has the NBC soap opera produced iconic super couples such as Bo and Hope Brady, John Black and Marlena Evans, and Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, but they've also given fans pairings such as Ben Weston and Ciara Brady, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, and Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis. Love and romance have always been a huge part of the sudser, and it seems that summer is the ideal time to spark some new romances in Salem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0