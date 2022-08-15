ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Where does Oklahoma rank in the first AP Top 25 of 2022?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Y8mt_0hI2axu800

The Oklahoma Sooners are 19 days away from opening the season against the UTEP Miners, marking Brent Venables’ debut as OU’s head coach.

The time for talk is nearly over. Oklahoma will soon get to prove just what they’re made of on the football field.

Despite the turnover and the disappointing end to the 2021 season, Oklahoma still received a lot of respect from the pollsters. A week after landing at No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Oklahoma comes in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Once again, the Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 team, coming in one spot ahead of the reigning Big 12 champion Baylor Bears. Oklahoma State comes in at No. 12, and that’s it for the Big 12. No other team made the AP Top 25.

Alabama leads the way at No. 1 with 54 first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2, and Georgia is No. 3.

The SEC leads the way with six teams inside the top 25, followed by the ACC with five.

Here’s a look at the rest of the AP Top 25.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WK6Zb_0hI2axu800
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 13-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 1

For more coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide, check out Roll Tide Wire.

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlnWI_0hI2axu800
Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 2

For more coverage on the Ohio State Buckeyes, check out Buckeyes Wire.

3

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fSKF_0hI2axu800

2021 Record: 14-1

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 3

For more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

4

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeOpH_0hI2axu800
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5), left, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) fade back to pass during practice in Clemson Friday, August 12, 2022. Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 4

For more on the Clemson Tigers, check out Clemson Wire.

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2zJX_0hI2axu800
Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 5

For more coverage on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, check out Fighting Irish Wire.

6

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuJN3_0hI2axu800
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate an Aggies score against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 8-4

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 7

For more Texas A&M Aggies coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

7

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y7R5_0hI2axu800
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-4

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 8

8

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL5Me_0hI2axu800
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines fan reacts during the third quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 6

For more coverage on the Michigan Wolverines, check out Wolverines Wire.

9

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqraj_0hI2axu800
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables applauds during the NCAA college football team’s practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 9

10

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3bs1_0hI2axu800
WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

2021 Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 10

11

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il8Ct_0hI2axu800
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans sing during a time out during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-4

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 12

For more coverage on the Oregon Ducks, visit Ducks Wire.

12

Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9yeI_0hI2axu800
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 11

13

NC State Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8XQM_0hI2axu800

2021 Record: 9-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 13

14

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5ybU_0hI2axu800
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 4-8

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 15

For more coverage on the USC Trojans, visit Trojans Wire.

15

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtiX4_0hI2axu800
Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans fans celebrate after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 14

For more coverage on the Michigan State Spartans, visit Spartans Wire.

16

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZOsE_0hI2axu800

2021 Record: 7-5

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 17

17

Pitt Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNlDA_0hI2axu800
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 16

18

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9hMz_0hI2axu800
Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fans react to a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 9-4

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 20

19

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajlmj_0hI2axu800
Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 9-4

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 23

For more coverage on the Arkansas Razorbacks, check out Razorbacks Wire.

20

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494aWr_0hI2axu800
UK head football coach Mark Stoops talked about his team’s prospects for the upcoming season during a Media Day event at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Aug. 3, 2022. Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 21

21

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsSxI_0hI2axu800

2021 Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 24

22

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PynB5_0hI2axu800

2021 Record: 11-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 19

23

Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhy2n_0hI2axu800
Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jadon Thompson (20) makes a catch against Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Ja’don Rucker-Furlow (24) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 13-1

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 22

24

Houston Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNRrl_0hI2axu800
Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen reads a playcard during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 25

25

BYU Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEMWB_0hI2axu800
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Unranked

26

Others Receiving Votes

180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

List

Norman, OK
