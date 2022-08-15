Where does Oklahoma rank in the first AP Top 25 of 2022?

Once again, the Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 team, coming in one spot ahead of the reigning Big 12 champion Baylor Bears. Oklahoma State comes in at No. 12, and that’s it for the Big 12. No other team made the AP Top 25.
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
It seems a college decision from four-star 2023 defensive lineman Edric Hill will come sooner than expected. The North Kansas City prospect was originally set to announce his commitment on Sept. 24, but he told On3 that he will be moving his decision up more than a month and is now set to make the announcement next week on Aug. 22.
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Alabama fans likely remember several highly-rated recruits on the defensive side of the ball that didn’t pan out. Some that come to mind are Antonio Alfano, Ishmael Sopsher and Ben Davis. Another player that never got to see his full potential in his time in Tuscaloosa was Eyabi Anoma.
The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks.
Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks.
On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class.
On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon. Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season. Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when...
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Alabama has been in hot pursuit of two defensive prospects for the 2023 recruiting class in five-star prospects Qua Russaw and James Smith. On Wednesday, On3’s Chad Simmons spoke on their recruitments and where he could see the both of them land come December on Early National Signing Day. He predicted that Alabama was the favorite to land both Russaw and Smith.
Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season.
In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented.
Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson.
Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games.
Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round.
Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati.
Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
Donnie Freeman, a class of 2024 power forward, is one of the top big men in the nation. He recently pulled in an offer from Rutgers basketball.
Freeman is a 6-foot-8 forward from St. John’s (Washington, D.C.). He is the fourth-best power forward in the nation and the No. 25 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.
He holds offers from Georgetown, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland and Texas along with a recent Rutgers offer.
“I’m supposed to be taking an unofficial visit up there this weekend or the next. I don’t know when,” Freeman told RutgersWire of his likely visit to New Jersey.
He also...
Thursday night, 2023 Wisconsin Badgers commit Nate White, out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made his highly anticipated senior season debut at Pulaski Stadium against The Bay View/Conservatory of Lifelong Learning. White, who plays for Milwaukee King, unofficially carried the ball 10 times for 161 yards and scored five touchdowns en route...
Following a morning of fisticuffs at Tuesday’s practice, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were back at it again for more rounds of fighting in Wednesday’s final joint practice between the two teams. Only this time, however, things went from bad to worse. Patriots wide receiver Kristian...
