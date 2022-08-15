Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
Former Aunt Fanny Cabin restaurant demolished in Cobb County
SMYRNA, Ga. — Crews officially demolished a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South. The city of Smyrna confirmed the demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin on Friday after months of debate on what to do with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: George Washington Carver Park
George Washington Carver Park is a true landmark of Georgia’s Civil Rights History established in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, just north of Atlanta, as the first state park for African-Americans in Georgia. The park boasts picnic facilities, playground, boat ramp and dock, beach, event facility and beautiful lakeside setting. Discover the park’s inspiring history and enjoy a day at “The Beach”!
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of harsh conditions at assisted living facility
Disputes over rent and repairs at a Marietta assisted living facility have gotten bad. The people getting help say they must leave at the end of the month. The tenants are recovering addicts. A look at where things stand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Fossils indicate that the spade-nosed fish with a bottom-mounted vacuum hose instead of jaws has existed for more than 136 million years, according to scientists.
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge Near Blue Ridge, Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Good nature outings and hikes always have a reward of some sort. Maybe it’s a waterfall, maybe it’s a mountain vista view. Maybe its cave, spotting some wildlife, or a trail through wildflowers. This weekend, I took an excursion to see a bridge. Specifically, a swinging bridge over the Toccoa River near Blue Ridge, Georgia.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
thecitymenus.com
Gold Rush Festival: It will soon be here, better than before
The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival. Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most...
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga Tax Commissioner discusses move to 4-day work week
We have received a lot of good feedback from citizens after beginning our new office hours! It will take some time for everyone to remember that we are closed on Wednesdays, but so far it is working out smoothly. What brought me to this decision?. While campaigning in 2016, I...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
WDEF
Local, state politicians defend Catoosa County CHI Memorial hospital
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — Many North Georgia residents are still frustrated over an appeal filed in May by Parkridge Health, which has the potential to delay a proposed CHI Memorial hospital for several years. The Defend Our Hospital Rally Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe touted the phrase “Patients...
harbinclinic.com
Dr. Dustin Horne Joins Family Medicine Calhoun
Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Dustin Horne to Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Harbin Clinic team, and he will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, September 6th. When Dr. Dustin Horne started at Berry College, he considered nursing but...
Comments / 0