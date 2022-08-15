ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City
WDEF

Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: George Washington Carver Park

George Washington Carver Park is a true landmark of Georgia’s Civil Rights History established in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, just north of Atlanta, as the first state park for African-Americans in Georgia. The park boasts picnic facilities, playground, boat ramp and dock, beach, event facility and beautiful lakeside setting. Discover the park’s inspiring history and enjoy a day at “The Beach”!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum

Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
COBB COUNTY, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge Near Blue Ridge, Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Good nature outings and hikes always have a reward of some sort. Maybe it’s a waterfall, maybe it’s a mountain vista view. Maybe its cave, spotting some wildlife, or a trail through wildflowers. This weekend, I took an excursion to see a bridge. Specifically, a swinging bridge over the Toccoa River near Blue Ridge, Georgia.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Gold Rush Festival: It will soon be here, better than before

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival. Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most...
VILLA RICA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga Tax Commissioner discusses move to 4-day work week

We have received a lot of good feedback from citizens after beginning our new office hours! It will take some time for everyone to remember that we are closed on Wednesdays, but so far it is working out smoothly. What brought me to this decision?. While campaigning in 2016, I...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
harbinclinic.com

Dr. Dustin Horne Joins Family Medicine Calhoun

Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Dustin Horne to Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Harbin Clinic team, and he will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, September 6th. When Dr. Dustin Horne started at Berry College, he considered nursing but...
CALHOUN, GA

