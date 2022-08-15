Read full article on original website
Ramona Young On How Never Have I Ever Takes Her Back To Her Own High School Days - Exclusive
Ramona Young has built up an impressive roster of screen credits — made all the more so by the fact that she's just 24 years old. Over the past few years, she's racked up recurring roles in TV comedies "Man Seeking Woman" and "The Real O'Neals" and was also featured in such big-screen offerings as "Blockers" and "Mika." Meanwhile, viewers of zombie apocalypse drama "Z Nation" will recall her for her series regular role as Kaya and playing Mona Wu on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" for The CW.
James Morosini And Claudia Sulewski On Their New Film I Love My Dad - Exclusive Interview
You may have seen James Morosini as Coach Dalton in HBO's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," or in both the "Roanoke" and "Cult" seasons of "American Horror Story." In his new film, the actor is stepping into an entirely new role based on none other than his real life self.
Fan-Favorite Contestants From Love Is Blind Season 2 Share Sad Relationship News
Like its first season, "Love is Blind" Season 2 came with plenty of drama, romance, and heartbreak, but viewers held onto contestants' connections and faith in the process — that is, chatting in pods until they fell in love. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Netflix hit has spawned memes, celebrity shout outs, and plenty of online opinions. But for the couples who completed the central challenge of "Love is Blind" — a.k.a. got married and started their lives together — things seemed smooth sailing in the show's post-weddings reunion episode. Per E! News' roundup in March 2022, two of the six Season 2 couples remained happily married.
Zaria Admits That The Ending Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 'Surprised' Her - Exclusive
Before stepping on set to film the finale of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the cast had no idea what would happen next. In fact, A's identity was kept a secret from all the actors throughout the entire season. "We had some wild theories we cooked up by ourselves, because we were getting the scripts as they came," actress Zaria, who plays Faran, said during an exclusive interview with The List.
Tiffani Thiessen Talks Season 3 Of Deliciousness And Her Long Career — Exclusive Interview
Many of us grew up watching Tiffani Thiessen in "Saved by the Bell" and "Beverly Hills 90210" and have followed her career ever since. From her early teen roles to "White Collar" and "Alexa & Katie," audiences have always gravitated toward Thiessen. Now, as the host of "Deliciousness," Thiessen is reaching a whole new audience and having an absolute ball alongside her co-hosts, Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, and Tim Chantarangsu.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
What Happened To David Garrison From Married... With Children?
Before playing the beloved Steve Rhoades on "Married... With Children," actor David Garrison had primarily set his sights on theatre and broadway. Among his many roles, Garrison played Bruce Ismay in "Titanic," The Wizard of Oz in "Wicked," and The Police Sergeant in "The Pirates of Penzance" (via Broadway World). In 1980, he was nominated for a Tony award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine" (via his official site).
The Truth About Holland Taylor's Sexuality
Holland Taylor has been an icon of the stage and screen for decades. Even if you don't know her name offhand, you'll likely know one of her countless roles. Among others, Taylor played Professor Stromwell in "Legally Blonde." She also featured in "The Morning Show" and "Two and a Half Men," on TV, as well as in movies including "The Wedding Date" and "The Truman Show." Suffice to say, Taylor has done it all and shows no signs of slowing down.
Mama June's Next Court Appearance Will Be Far Different From The Rest
"Mama" June Shannon has gone through more phases than the moon. First, she was Pageant Mama, toting "go-go juice" to keep her daughter Alana alert on the ever-alarming show, "Toddlers & Tiaras." Next, she was Redneck Mama, going full hick on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." In her third incarnation, she was Glamour Mama when weight-loss surgery and dental work turned her "From Not to Hot." Her Addict Mama phase was a sadder tale, as she and her then-boyfriend were arrested for drug possession (per The U.S. Sun). June escaped jail time, but lost custody of Alana, as well as losing the trust of many people around her.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
Why Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Home Tour Is Raising Eyebrows
Jinger Duggar Vuolo is putting her reality-TV past ever further behind her as she carves out a new life as an author and influencer. The former star of "Counting On" now lives with her husband, Jeremy, and their two young daughters in North Hollywood, where she juggles parenting with writing and social media work. The Vuolos' latest venture is a YouTube channel in which they share glimpses of their life and activities. One recent video highlighted Jinger's new hobby of customizing sneakers, which delighted some viewers and disgusted others who didn't approve of the brand she favors.
How The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Feel About Losing Rena Sofer And 'Quarter'
For the first time in years, things were looking up for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." After getting the cold shoulder from her husband and feeling neglected in the bedroom, Quinn sought comfort from another man. Her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) devastated her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and despite the best efforts from all parties, the marriage become unsalvageable (via Celebrity Dirty Laundry). The end of Quinn's marriage opened a door for a genuine relationship with Carter, which in its infant stages in recent episodes. However, the news that Sofer is leaving "The Bold and the Beautiful" puts a monkey wrench in any plans for the couple's future.
The Real Reason Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving Britt And General Hospital Behind
In 2012, actress Kelly Thiebaud joined the cast of "General Hospital" as Dr. Britt Westourne, a schemer with a hidden past. According to Soaps In Depth, Britt immediately set her sights on widower Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). She got Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo) to act as babysitter for Emma, the daughter of Patrick and his late wife Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), to get close to him. However, this backfired when Patrick found himself enamored with Sabrina. After a failed attempt at taking Sabrina down, she called in her duplicitous mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) for help. It was later revealed that her father was notorious villain Cesar Faison.
22 of the worst, most cringeworthy moments in Netflix's 'Look Both Ways'
The streaming platform's latest original romantic comedy, starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, has some awkward moments and hard-to-watch scenes.
Kate And Jon Gosselin Are Once Again Making Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons
Jon and Kate Gosselin became popular reality TV stars after they were featured along with their eight children in TV specials and a series titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8" on the TLC network. The show focused on Jon and Kate's daily life with their big brood and even showed some of the struggles they faced raising eight children. However, as the years went on, things took a dark turn for the family. In May 2009, rumors began to circulate that Jon cheated on his wife, per Us Weekly. One month later, Kate filed for divorce. Kate continued to film the show without Jon, and the title was changed to simply "Kate Plus 8."
The Secret Behind Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee's Fanciful Emmys Look
Fans of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" are used to seeing design guru Shea McGee dressed down in jeans and sweaters as she plans room and entire home overhauls. Indeed, the reality star is not afraid to get down and dirty, helping to move furniture and of course, personally arranging each and every pillow to be found.
Just 20 Extremely Accurate Tweets For Anyone Who Has Already Seen "Fall"
You either have a fear of heights...or you do now!
