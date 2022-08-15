ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad DeHays reveals plans for redevelopment of Columbus Partnership-owned downtown building

By Bonnie Meibers, Columbus Business First
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Partnership and developer Brad DeHays plan to turn the former Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building into a mixed-use project with penthouses, a pool and a downtown cafe.

Fighting anxiety and depression: Why Ohio kids are struggling with mental health

The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story office building at 145 S. Front St. has been vacant since 2007. The Columbus Partnership bought the building in March 2021 for $3 million.

At the time, then Partnership CEO Alex Fischer said the organization wanted to get involved in the building’s future given its prominent site downtown.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

