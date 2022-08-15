Read full article on original website
Related
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jojo Siwa And Kylie Prew Secretly Broke Up Two Months Ago, Apparently
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew went public with their relationship in February of 2021, shortly after Jojo's coming out announcement.
The Chicks On Why They Decided To Change Their Name After 14 Years: “We’d Wanted To Get Rid Of The ‘Dixie’ Part For A Long Time”
The Chicks are no strangers to controversy. Of course, they were banned from country radio back in 2003, after lead singer Natalie Maines publicly spoke out against former President George Bush and the invasion of Iraq at a show in London, England, saying: “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.” And the girl group recently […] The post The Chicks On Why They Decided To Change Their Name After 14 Years: “We’d Wanted To Get Rid Of The ‘Dixie’ Part For A Long Time” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Take Their Daughters to Mount Rushmore & Things Get a Little Chaotic
When Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are your parents, family vacations are anything but ordinary. You get a fun-filled trip — mixed with some humor, creativity, and maybe an inappropriate joke or two. The Good Place star and Armchair Expert podcast host recently took their daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to see Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, and it seems like the perfect mix of chaotic and awesome. “Mount Rushmore 🇺🇸,” Bell captioned a post on Instagram yesterday. The first photo showed her and one of her daughters gazing at Mount Rushmore. They are both wearing sundresses —...
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0