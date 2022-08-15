ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11

Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character

Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?

Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Monica Raymund
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Why Teri Reeves, Who Played Matt Casey’s Ex-Fiancé, Left the Show

Before we had “Brettsy,” the Chicago Fire couple Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, fans met Casey’s fiancé Hallie Thomas. Played by actress Teri Reeves, Hallie made her Chicago Fire debut during the NBC drama’s very first episode. She shared a complicated relationship with Matt Casey for much of season one. Later though, Reeves’ character was killed off. Now, about a decade following her exit, fans are wondering, why did Teri Reeves leave in the first place?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Puerto Rico
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly

“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy