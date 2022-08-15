Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11
Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character
Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Teri Reeves, Who Played Matt Casey’s Ex-Fiancé, Left the Show
Before we had “Brettsy,” the Chicago Fire couple Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, fans met Casey’s fiancé Hallie Thomas. Played by actress Teri Reeves, Hallie made her Chicago Fire debut during the NBC drama’s very first episode. She shared a complicated relationship with Matt Casey for much of season one. Later though, Reeves’ character was killed off. Now, about a decade following her exit, fans are wondering, why did Teri Reeves leave in the first place?
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
Popculture
Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18
Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Bobbie Faye Ferguson Dies: ‘Designing Women’ And ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Actress Was 78
Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who had credits in television and film, died June 25 of natural causes, according to a news report. She was 78 and lived in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Born in Memphis, TN on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Eudora, AR, and graduated from the...
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have just revealed the fate of one character. The drama show follows the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The show currently has 10 seasons, with the 11th season underway. Season...
How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?
Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Announces Engagement: PHOTOS
Chicago Fire actor Chris Mansa, who played Mason on the tenth season of the show, just announced his engagement on Instagram. “Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” the actor wrote in his caption. He continued, writing, “In case it’s not clear,...
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Hints at a Crossover With Behind-the-Scenes Pic With ‘Med’ Characters
One Chicago fans are chomping at the bit to see more of their favorite teams behind The Windy City’s public service teams. The wait is coming closer to an end as all three flagship shows are rolling in front of cameras for a return in September. Some of the...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly
“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0