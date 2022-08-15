When is Trump and all of his cronies going to get charged, prosecuted and sent to prison for all of their crimes??!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
The total ignorance of people here is that Trump started this election fraud lie the day after he won in 2020. Why? Because he knew he shouldn’t have won. So he sowed the seeds for four years so he could blame something for his loss. Isn’t it something that the only States he cried fraud in are the ones he lost. So tell me how this country premeditated where to make him lose….That’s why you Trumpsters are the most ignorant people on earth. And he made you believe it. There is no feasible way to have mass voter fraud in this Country. He lost like many before him. Many will lose after.
so what who cares so if they seek it but then was never given access do to the fact it was or is illegal doesn't make it a crime to ask for the Data
Comments / 43