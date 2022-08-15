ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus

One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Amnesia -- or ignorance -- reigns over America

This week marked the first anniversary of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is hard to overstate the calamity that ensued in a country in which nearly 3,000 Americans died and possibly nearly a trillion dollars were spent in trying to impose democracy where it could never work. In the prior...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The New Era of Political Violence Is Here

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fueling massive demand...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Big lessons about biodiversity loss from a little French river

Even while drought is bringing many of Europe's rivers to record lows and damaging biodiversity, the threat of catastrophic flooding following a dry spell lurks in the background. Some of Europe's most famous rivers such as the Rhine, Danube and Po, have been making headline news thanks to summer droughts....
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Dutch anglers save fish as Rhine drought bites

Angler Mark Kouwenhoven grins as he wades into what's left of a dried-up Dutch lake where his colleagues are throwing slime-coated fish into buckets. It's not the kind of catch they're used to—but that's because this time they're helping the government to save the fish from the drought gripping Europe.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday. The stones were discovered on a plot of land in Huelva, a province which flanks the southernmost part of Spain's border with Portugal, near the Guadiana River.
WORLD
Nature.com

Don’t walk on by: how to confront bias and bigotry aimed at others

Bystander-intervention programmes use humour and other tools to call out bullying and harassment in science. Sara Reardon is a freelance journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. When Sunita Nandihalli was a psychology graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they and...
SCIENCE

