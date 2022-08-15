Read full article on original website
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
The far-right disinformation pipeline that now spans the globe goes straight from Trumpland to Australia
Over the weekend, anti-Covid vaccine protestors in Melbourne decided they’d block entry areas to a succession of city hospitals, including the Royal Children’s hospital. Protestors carried placards with slogans such as: “Vaxxing our kids is child abuse”, “WHO Chief accused of genocide” and “They say it’s covid, it’s just the flu.”
Phys.org
International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus
One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
Amnesia -- or ignorance -- reigns over America
This week marked the first anniversary of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is hard to overstate the calamity that ensued in a country in which nearly 3,000 Americans died and possibly nearly a trillion dollars were spent in trying to impose democracy where it could never work. In the prior...
The New Era of Political Violence Is Here
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
Phys.org
Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch
A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fueling massive demand...
Fox News
British RAF recruiting head resigns to protest pause on hiring white men to appease diversity goals: report
The head of recruiting for Britain’s Royal Air Force recently resigned to protest a pause in hiring white male recruits in favor of women and ethnic minorities, according to a report. Defense sources told Sky News that the officer quit over concerns that this alleged policy would undermine the...
Midterm Elections Offer Voters a Referendum on a Record of Failure | Opinion
Things didn't have to be this way. Candidate Joe Biden promised he would unite America and "build back better."
Exclusive: Inside Ukraine’s Secret Effort to Train Pilots for U.S. Fighter Jets
The crowdsourced training program would have been a major covert undertaking in past wars and shows again how Ukrainians are using invention, social media and disregard for protocol to fight back against Russia.
Finland’s PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after party ‘to clear up doubts’
Leaked videos show leader drinking at event at which unconfirmed reports claim drugs may have been taken by others
Phys.org
Refugees in Australia resilient during pandemic, but digital inclusion and family separation remain problems
Newly arrived refugees in Australia have been resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new research report has found launched by Settlement Services International and Western Sydney University on 16 August. Despite this resilience, the research, titled "Insights on newly arrived refugees: Family separation and reunion during the...
Phys.org
Big lessons about biodiversity loss from a little French river
Even while drought is bringing many of Europe's rivers to record lows and damaging biodiversity, the threat of catastrophic flooding following a dry spell lurks in the background. Some of Europe's most famous rivers such as the Rhine, Danube and Po, have been making headline news thanks to summer droughts....
Phys.org
Dutch anglers save fish as Rhine drought bites
Angler Mark Kouwenhoven grins as he wades into what's left of a dried-up Dutch lake where his colleagues are throwing slime-coated fish into buckets. It's not the kind of catch they're used to—but that's because this time they're helping the government to save the fish from the drought gripping Europe.
Phys.org
Insufficient access to reliable and affordable internet amplifies inequalities in Melbourne
Residents of a public housing estate in Melbourne, Australia are missing out on education and employment opportunities, and health and income support because of barriers to the access and use of reliable and affordable internet, a new University of Melbourne report has found. The report, "Understanding Digital Inequality: An analysis...
Phys.org
Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday. The stones were discovered on a plot of land in Huelva, a province which flanks the southernmost part of Spain's border with Portugal, near the Guadiana River.
Trump is hoping to take a U.K. summer swing, but it is up in the air
The former president had been looking to go to his Scotland resorts, though preparations had yet to be finalized.
Nature.com
Don’t walk on by: how to confront bias and bigotry aimed at others
Bystander-intervention programmes use humour and other tools to call out bullying and harassment in science. Sara Reardon is a freelance journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. When Sunita Nandihalli was a psychology graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they and...
