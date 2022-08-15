Read full article on original website
Related
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
woay.com
WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
woay.com
WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
'We're completely cut off,' resident says day after floods hit Eastern Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's hard to get a handle on the slippery mess left behind from Monday's flooding that was still blocking West Virginia highways 16 and 39 in Fayette County Tuesday. The half-a-foot of rain took out the highway bridge on Carbondale Road in Smithers. It's a...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
WSET
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after excessive rainfall led to massive flooding that walloped the region. In Kanawha County, more than 100 or more houses received flood damage in Campbells Creek and at least two...
wchstv.com
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
WDTV
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. State Climatologist: Heavy Rain And Flooding May Last Through September
West Virginia’s climate expert said concentrated rainfall and flooding conditions may continue for a while. Dr. Kevin Law is a Professor of Geography at Marshall University and is West Virginia’s State Climatologist. He said Huntington, for example, has had the two wettest July on record for 2021 and...
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
woay.com
Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement
Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
woay.com
Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
woay.com
Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements, law...
Comments / 0