woay.com

WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement

Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements, law...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

