Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral
A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
Video of Woman Walking With Her Pet Duck in Los Angeles Is Going Viral
We know you've been there before, walking down the road when the most adorable dog passes you by. You can't help yourself but sequel squeal with excitement before asking to pet the dog. Or maybe you see someone out walking their cat. You do a double take because you can't believe what you're seeing. But at this point, it's not that unusual. It's what TikTok user @akanemsko saw that really got us freaking out.
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Black Bear Rings Woman's Doorbell in Hilarious Video: 'Trick or Treat'
"When I saw the bear in the video, I was so shocked, I almost spit my coffee," Wendy Watson told Newsweek.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
SheKnows
First Photos of Young & Restless Alum’s Beautiful Baby Boy: ‘We Love You So Much, It Hurts’
The former soap sweetheart and her husband feel as though this is where they were meant to be their entire lives. Congratulations goes out to The Young and the Restless alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a little baby boy named Wade, into their fold. The actress posted 10 sweet photos of their son and expressed, “One week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives.”
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
Famous Hippo Family Welcomes New Baby in Adorable Video
"Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes," zoo officials said.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @59748hayvan. An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.
Robin Roberts Is 'Thankful' for Time She Had to 'Recharge' After Amber Laign Completes Radiation Treatment
The news anchor, 61, returned to Good Morning America on Monday morning after celebrating the end of her partner Amber Laign's radiation treatment for breast cancer. On Sunday night, Roberts posted a picture of her dog LuKas, a Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix, on Instagram, writing, "It's time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is not too happy about that."
