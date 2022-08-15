Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Meadow View, Creek View ring in 2022-23 school year
ALABASTER – Students, parents and faculty met the first day of school with excitement on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Meadow View Elementary and Creek View Elementary schools. Meadow View Principal Michelle Brakefield praised the resilience of the children, who seemed eager to get to their classrooms upon meeting with school greeters. “It’s just been through the roof exciting,” Brakefield said. “They come in with a smile on their face. Not missing because of COVID really benefited our students, and we know that children in grades K-3 especially learn best through face-to-face instruction.”
Shelby Reporter
Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
Clanton Advertiser
Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship
Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
See University of Alabama students hit campus during wet first day of fall semester
It was wet on the Quad, y’all. The University of Alabama began its fall 2022 semester on Wednesday, with students hitting a soggy campus for the first day of classes. We sauntered across the Capstone to catch a glimpse of what the warm and wet August day looked like for them.
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea, Helena middle schools to play in metro league
Chelsea Middle School and Helena Middle School will be playing in the Metro Middle School Football League this fall. “We’re excited, it’s a new challenge,” Helena Middle School coach David Lee said. “We’re playing different schools, people we haven’t played before.”. The league has...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster to launch Government Academy in September
ALABASTER – Beginning in September, the city of Alabaster will launch the first Alabaster Government Academy. The purpose of the Academy is to give residents and business owners a “hands-on” look at their city. “Our goal is to foster a greater connection between the city’s government and...
uab.edu
Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business
Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
birminghamtimes.com
Ruben Morris, Alabama Aviation HS Founder, on His Plans to Make Students Soar
Ruben Morris, founder and superintendent of Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School in Bessemer, is ready for his students to take off. Literally. “We’re bringing a whole new kind of educational opportunity to students: the chance to get an outstanding high school education combined with industry-aligned, career-focused training and experience,” he said on the school’s website. “In addition to hands-on, experiential instruction, we will provide clearly defined pathways for our diverse student body to enter aviation and aerospace careers.”
Bham Now
The Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp could change your high schooler’s life—apply by Sept. 1
In 2021, Protective Life Corporation was chosen to be one of 13 host sites for the Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students. Everyone loved it so much—both the participants and the volunteers—that Protective is thrilled to be offering the Bootcamp again this fall. Keep reading to find out why this is such an incredible opportunity and apply by September 1.
Shelby Reporter
Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits
NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking. Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Bham Now
This group is planning an uplifting community near One Pratt Park—what you need to know
For years, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation has been dreaming of building a mixed-use community-focused development near One Pratt Park. Now they’re getting ready to make it real, according to Brandon Cleveland, Executive Director, and they want the community’s support. Here’s what you need to know.
Shelby Reporter
County engineer honored for 31 years of service
NORTH SHELBY – Shelby County Engineer Randy Cole has traversed thousands of miles of roads in his three decades with the county’s Highway Department. Starting Sept. 1, Cole will travel the same roads at a more leisurely pace—and on his own time. After 31 years of service,...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Shelby Reporter
County continues to gather input on comprehensive plan
NORTH SHELBY – Local leaders recently collected more public feedback and addressed residents’ questions regarding Shelby County’s comprehensive plan. Residents were invited to attend open houses on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Pelham and Thursday, Aug. 11 on U.S. 280 to share comments and view the draft future development map for the entire county.
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg Police Chief resigns from position; interim replacement announced
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, former Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland’s tendered resignation was accepted, and an immediate replacement was made official. His resignation went into effect last Thursday, Aug. 11. McClelland joined the Childersburg Police Department in 2011 as a patrol officer...
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
