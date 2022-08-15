ALABASTER – Students, parents and faculty met the first day of school with excitement on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Meadow View Elementary and Creek View Elementary schools. Meadow View Principal Michelle Brakefield praised the resilience of the children, who seemed eager to get to their classrooms upon meeting with school greeters. “It’s just been through the roof exciting,” Brakefield said. “They come in with a smile on their face. Not missing because of COVID really benefited our students, and we know that children in grades K-3 especially learn best through face-to-face instruction.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO