Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Tips "flooding in" after arrest of former educator, alleged victim's lawyer speaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says that tips are "flooding in" after he announced the arrest of Eugene Pratt, a former long-time educator accused of criminal sexual assault. You can learn more about the charge against Pratt and his work history in the article linked below.
WNEM
Police: Driver flees from officers after allegedly drag racing on I-475
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver accused of speeding and evading authorities in Genesee County has been lodged in jail. Officers saw two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475, going more than 100 mph. Grand Blanc Township officers tried to stop the vehicles, then a Dodge Challenger Hellcat sped...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant
CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021. Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health...
Man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.
WNEM
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
WNEM
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners want 'second chance'
A recent positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with helping to oversee the department.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
WNEM
Value City Furniture opens in Saginaw Co.
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Comments / 1