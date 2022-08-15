ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant

CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Internal Affairs Division
WNEM

‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus

FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Value City Furniture opens in Saginaw Co.

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy