click orlando
Case of West Nile virus identified in Daytona Beach, health officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A human case of West Nile virus was identified in Daytona Beach amid an increase in mosquito-borne diseases across Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Health officials said most people do not develop any symptoms from the virus, though approximately one out...
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
A new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. The investigation that was announced by Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation unveiled...
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral Scheduled for Friday at 3:21 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Friday, August 19 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 3:21 p.m. ET. The launch team is keeping an eye on weather, which is currently 50-percent favorable for liftoff. The mission will carry...
spacecoastdaily.com
SLS Rocket, Orion Spacecraft Arrive at Launch Complex 39B Ahead of August 29 Artemis Launch
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Around 7:30 a.m. EDT the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived atop Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a nearly 10-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building.
tippnews.com
Podiatric Surgeon Specializing in Nerve Pain, Rearfoot Reconstruction Comes to Celebration FL
CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For people suffering from nerve pain and other complex foot and ankle conditions, there’s a reason to celebrate in Celebration This week, Eric Krznaric, DPM, opened a new clinic for Modern Foot & Ankle at 1530 Celebration Blvd., in Celebration, Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo to Return Sea Turtle Nephron Back to the Ocean at Lori Wilson Park Today
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo will be returning juvenile green sea turtle Nephron back to the ocean on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park. Media hoping to attend Nephron’s release are advised to arrive at the park at 10 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
mynews13.com
What to do if you find a baby turtle on the beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County officials are warning beachgoers to be on the lookout for baby Washback turtles. The palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles are called Washbacks. They emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's a grind in Volusia County
Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida
The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
wogx.com
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
