WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
worldanimalnews.com

New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

A new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. The investigation that was announced by Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation unveiled...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
WINTER PARK, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

What to do if you find a baby turtle on the beach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County officials are warning beachgoers to be on the lookout for baby Washback turtles. The palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles are called Washbacks. They emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It's a grind in Volusia County

Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida

The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL

