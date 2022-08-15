ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County officials are warning beachgoers to be on the lookout for baby Washback turtles. The palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles are called Washbacks. They emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO