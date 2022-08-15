Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen team up to humiliate Trevon Diggs at joint practice
Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen have so much chemistry that even in practice, they can toast some of the game’s better players, including Trevon Diggs. Justin Herbert is a star quarterback. Keenan Allen is a prolific wide receiver. Together as teammates, they embarrassed Trevon Diggs and savored the moment.
Wild Tom Brady conspiracy theory connects Bucs absence to reality show
An NFL analyst revealed a wild fan theory that stretches to connect Tom Brady’s absence from the Bucs to the filming of a popular reality television show. The reasons as to why Tom Brady is absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason, and the timetable for his return, still remains unclear. Officially, Brady is stepping away from the team in August for “personal reasons”, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting that sources indicate the reasons are related to his family.
2022 Fantasy Football Draft: 3 Chiefs sleepers to look for
The Chiefs offense is going to look a lot different in 2022, and there are a few fantasy football sleepers who will be in the mix. In years past, there haven’t been many fantasy gems hidden in the Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill led the way, and, as far as fantasy scoring goes, everyone else was just along for the ride.
Wisconsin Football: Game-by-game predictions for Badgers in 2022
Wisconsin football posted a respectable 9-4 record in 2021, yet it wasn’t enough to win the Big Ten West. Will the Badgers get over the hump in 2022?. The Wisconsin football team enters the 2022 season with the hopes of winning their first Big Ten West title since 2019.
Friday Fire-Up: Kansas City Chiefs football is coming
With the 2022 season clearly in sight, we take you on a trip to one of the most hallowed experiences in all of sports: a game-day at Arrowhead Stadium. Today is a great day. Not just because it’s Friday, or that it’s payday for much of the Kingdom, or even that I’m playing golf at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend and almost assuredly taking money from some of my best friends from college. It’s a great day because it represents only two (2) more Fridays that we have to wait until we have actual NFL regular season football, and three (3) more Fridays until we have Kansas City Chiefs regular season football to go absolutely ballistic over.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Astros Offense Stays Hot)
There is no better feeling than hitting on your bets heading into the weekend. We are going to make sure that happens tonight and happens early so you can go out and enjoy everything a Friday night in August has to offer. No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets are one of the best things about the summer, so let’s enjoy those first and get a win.
