‘The Sandman’ EP explains Neil Gaiman’s cameo in surprise bonus episode
Dreams do come true. The Sandman fans woke up to a pleasant surprise this Friday as, two weeks after the 10-part first season premiered, Netflix dropped an unexpected bonus episode of the hit show. The hour-long, two-part episode comprises two distinct standalone stories, one of which is animated. And its guest voice cast includes someone who should be very familiar to followers of Dream of the Endless.
Bella Hadid makes acting debut in ‘weirdest script ever’ of ‘Ramy’
Superstar model Bella Hadid is all set to make her acting debut in the buzzy show Ramy on Hulu. Turns out Hadid and the creator of the show, Ramy Youssef, are really good friends and he convinced her to take a chance on what he calls one of his strangest episodes ever.
A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10
Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere
Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
Neil Gaiman thrilled to make dreams come true for ‘The Sandman’ star
Netflix bet big on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. The beloved horror/fantasy comic has fans all around the world, though its surreal and disturbing imagery and lack of action meant no other studio could bring a live-action adaptation out of development hell. It turns out all it took was to stick to what was on the page, with the series only making a few tweaks to the storylines of the first two volumes.
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
MCU fan attempts to determine the Hulk’s throwing power using maths
In a world full of superheroes, mutants, and aliens, one MCU fan has attempted to make sense of the Hulk’s power using math. Posting to Reddit, a Marvel fan who goes by the Reddit username agreenenergyguy has attempted to detail just how realistic the Hulk’s act of launching a boulder into the air during the first episode of She-Hulk really is.
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator will bring a soapy Italian period piece to Netflix
The creator of Orange is the New Black, Jenji Kohan, is back collaborating with Netflix to bring the streaming service its next soap drama series The Decameron. In an announcement today the company revealed a series order for the upcoming show which will take place in Italy during the mid-1300s. It will follow a group of nobles at a grand villa alongside their servants waiting out the plague that has struck the city.
‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans
Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
A disastrous action flop brings gratuitous violence to the Netflix charts
Miguel Sapochnik has established himself as one of the finest television directors of the last decade, but his behind-the-camera career hardly got off to the most auspicious of starts when sci-fi actioner Repo Men landed with a dull thud in 2010. Despite boasting the unlikely-but-appealing central duo of Jude Law...
A cult favorite ‘Die Hard’ carbon copy brings the cheese on Netflix
Not many movies go on to launch an entire subgenre, never mind an actioner, but the legacy of Die Hard is still being felt to this day. Things were a lot worse in the 1990s, when the basic formula of “one man in a single location facing insurmountable odds” was at saturation point, but it did allow for wondrously cheesy gems like Sudden Death to emerge.
Hardcore horror fans share the films that still manage to scare them
Desensitized horror fans are picking the movies that made them feel like terrified newbies all over again, and we encourage you all to proceed with caution. “To all the seasoned, long-term horror fans such as myself, who don’t really get scared anymore but sincerely love and appreciate this genre,” Redditor abenz39 began, “what was the last movie you saw that actually bothered and stuck with you?”
