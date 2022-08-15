ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

‘Unforeseen hurdles’ delay Middletown riverfront restaurant project

MIDDLETOWN — The city has hit some “unforeseen hurdles” during ongoing building repairs at the former canoe club on Harbor Drive, where a combination seafood restaurant, brewery and more is expected to open as soon as later this year. Significant structural work on the city’s portion of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Rocky Hill ‘construction accident’ closes part of road

ROCKY HILL — Police say a “construction accident” has closed part of Parsonage Street Friday morning. Police said a LifeStar helicopter ambulance was expected to land at Rocky Hill High School. Parsonage Street will be closed between Silas Deane Highway and Bailey Road, Rocky Hill police said.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Torrington, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Torrington, CT
Traffic
Register Citizen

Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall

WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Buena Vista Avenue
zip06.com

Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial

O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Dozens of traffic cones ‘disappear’ in Coventry during some storms. Now the town wants them back.

COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Watertown Firefighters Put Out Large Blaze

Firefighters in Watertown put out a fire that broke out Wednesday evening. It happened during the early evening hours on Linkfield Road. While details remain limited at this time, officials said that a second alarm was initially struck, but later sounded a third alarm, requesting additional aid from area departments to the scene.
WATERTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Haven Independent

Splash Pad Opening Delayed In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Kids could be making a splash as soon as next month at Nolan Field — if city officials can find a contractor that specializes in installing splash pads. The city has been planning for a firefighter-themed splash pad since fall 2021. Initially officials hoped to have it open by this summer, then the end of this month, but trouble locating a contractor has pushed the anticipated opening date.
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy