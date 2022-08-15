Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Register Citizen
‘Unforeseen hurdles’ delay Middletown riverfront restaurant project
MIDDLETOWN — The city has hit some “unforeseen hurdles” during ongoing building repairs at the former canoe club on Harbor Drive, where a combination seafood restaurant, brewery and more is expected to open as soon as later this year. Significant structural work on the city’s portion of...
Register Citizen
Police: Rocky Hill ‘construction accident’ closes part of road
ROCKY HILL — Police say a “construction accident” has closed part of Parsonage Street Friday morning. Police said a LifeStar helicopter ambulance was expected to land at Rocky Hill High School. Parsonage Street will be closed between Silas Deane Highway and Bailey Road, Rocky Hill police said.
Register Citizen
After bumpy road, North Haven private school construction approved for new site
NORTH HAVEN — Construction of a new private school is poised to move forward on a new site after the organization’s initial proposal sparked intense community pushback. Slate School in July received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a campus on Kings Highway. Set to...
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Nearly 200 Norwich Public Utilities customers to be without power as crews repair pole
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Public Utilities is warning residents of a power outage that will impact its customers on Wednesday. NPU crews responded to a serious situation on Starr Street near New London Turnpike on Wednesday morning. An incident of equipment failure is causing crews to replace a utility pole in the area. Due […]
Register Citizen
Two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Stratford causes serious injuries, police say
STRATFORD — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that resulted in serious injuries Thursday. The state Department of Transportation reported an overturned motor vehicle on the highway near exit 31 for South Avenue around 1:40 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and caused serious injuries. Few...
Register Citizen
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
Connecticut drought conditions getting worse
Experts say this is the worst drought in the area since 2016 when water had to be pumped in from different parts of the state.
zip06.com
Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial
O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
Register Citizen
Dozens of traffic cones ‘disappear’ in Coventry during some storms. Now the town wants them back.
COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
NBC Connecticut
Watertown Firefighters Put Out Large Blaze
Firefighters in Watertown put out a fire that broke out Wednesday evening. It happened during the early evening hours on Linkfield Road. While details remain limited at this time, officials said that a second alarm was initially struck, but later sounded a third alarm, requesting additional aid from area departments to the scene.
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Register Citizen
Darien Great Island purchase pushed back due to ‘environmental’ and ‘access’ delays
DARIEN — When town officials pushed back the review period for their $103 million Great Island purchase, First Selectman Monica McNally gave scant details. A statement on the town website cited “outstanding issues” but assured the public that officials and property owners reached a mutual agreement. Initially,...
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, cleanup needed at Hamilton Ave. field after St. Roch’s Feast
GREENWICH — The field at Hamilton Avenue School was abuzz last week with the festivities for the annual St. Roch’s Feast. But now all that remains is the outline of the rides, game booths and food stalls that were set up in the field — and a debate about the cleanup and the extent of any damage.
Register Citizen
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
New Haven Independent
Splash Pad Opening Delayed In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Kids could be making a splash as soon as next month at Nolan Field — if city officials can find a contractor that specializes in installing splash pads. The city has been planning for a firefighter-themed splash pad since fall 2021. Initially officials hoped to have it open by this summer, then the end of this month, but trouble locating a contractor has pushed the anticipated opening date.
