Henry County, VA

After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?

By Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek.

Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid answers as to what happened in Oak Level on Aug. 15, 2002, but they haven’t given up yet. The Short family murders continue to be the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s longest-running active investigation.

OCTOBER 2018: Investigators release new plea for help in Short family murders

For the last year, a new task force dedicated to solving the Short family murders and catching the family’s killer has been meeting regularly and assessing leads. The team includes representatives of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, members of Virginia State Police, the FBI office out of Lynchburg, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Capt. Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says there have been no developments in the case, but experts will have a chance to re-examine evidence thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

JULY 2019: Cause undetermined in fire at Short family home

The grant will pay for government or private DNA labs to analyze the evidence, and Davis says there are approximately 1,000 pieces of evidence in this case.

While investigators have never established that a sexual assault occurred, Davis says that when a child is abducted it must be ruled out.

AUGUST 2020: Henry Co. sheriff getting new leads on Short family murders – ‘Who killed Jennifer Short?’

“There’s a part where we want to say we feel we’re close, but there’s being close to actually getting a warrant, but we know the warrant is not the end of it,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said after the task force relaunched in 2021.

At the time, WFXR’s sister station, WGHP, asked how close investigators are to closing the case and if there is anyone authorities need to hear from.

OCTOBER 2021: Federal agents refocusing efforts on 2002 Short family murders in Henry County

“We do have people that this is focused around, we’re not at liberty to say who, but yes we do have things that point us in the directions with people and we are working those leads and have worked with them in the past,” Perry said.

According to authorities, Henry County and the Martinsville-Henry County Crimestoppers are offering a reward of $62,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the Short family members’ deaths.

OCTOBER 2021: $62K reward offered for information about 2002 Short family murders, Henry County authorities say

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

    Jennifer Short
    Michael, Mary and 9-year-old Jennifer Short
    The Short family home
Timeline of events

Aug. 14, 2002 : Michael and an employee spend the evening working on a truck. Mary picks up a late dinner for the family at a nearby fast food restaurant. Investigators have little information about what happened after midnight.

Aug. 15, 2002 : Investigators arrive to the Short family’s home off U.S. 220 in Oak Level before 9 a.m. One of Michael’s employees found the couple dead in their home, both killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

An Amber Alert is issued for 9-year-old Jennifer, marking the beginning of the search for the little girl. Investigators spend at least two weeks in the home collecting evidence.

Aug. 23, 2002 : Funeral is held for Michael and Mary. Investigators film the church service for any red flags or odd behavior, but find none.

Sept. 4, 2002 : Michael’s body is exhumed for further testing.

Sept. 25, 2002 : Remains are found on private property in Stoneville, N.C., by the Albert family. Officials send samples for identification.

Oct. 4, 2002 : Remains are positively identified as those of Jennifer.

Oct. 15, 2002 : Investigators announce they traveled to Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada to find a “material witness,” 60-year-old Garrison Bowman from Madison, N.C.

Oct. 7, 2002 : Bowman appears in court in Canada for charges claiming he violated immigration laws.

Oct. 11, 2002 : Bowman is deported from Canada, and returns to the U.S. by Oct. 22, 2002.

Oct. 30, 2002 : Bowman appears in court in Roanoke and is released from custody.

Nov. 12, 2002 : Bowman appears before a grand jury in Roanoke. That grand jury never returned an indictment.

Dec. 7, 2002 : Short family home is auctioned off.

Sept. 30, 2003 : Medical examiners exhumed Jennifer’s remains for “forensic purposes.” No one ever said if the exhumation revealed more evidence.

March 18, 2009 : FBI releases composite sketch of a man possibly seen near the home during the time of the murders. The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with a “weathered” complexion.

May 7, 2010 : Federal agents visit several South Carolina cities to talk to people about the case; FBI agents make stops in Bennettsville, Conway, Florence and Myrtle Beach. Michael had made several trips to those cities in the months before he and his family died, and had considered moving to the state.

Feb. 20, 2019 : Short family home burns down.

Comments / 2

Cathy Bittler
3d ago

No. And that is a shame. Someone somewhere knows something. Think people... nobody ever gets away with murdering three beautiful people.

Reply
3
Bob
3d ago

As someone who grew up in the area, there was always a persistent rumor that the sheriff and deputies at the time had something to do with it.

Reply
2
