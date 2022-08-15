Read full article on original website
Related
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Digital Trends
This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time
If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Motley Fool
Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
IGN
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) Review
Helios may be the God of the Sun in Greek mythology, but the Helios 300 from Acer is out to be the god of portable gaming. It throws the thin and light ethos out the door in favor of horsepower, connectivity, and effective cooling. Coming in at $2099, it packs a 12th Gen Intel processor, an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, and a blisteringly fast 1440p display. If you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop you can take on the go, and don’t mind its larger size, this is definitely one worth giving a closer look.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more
We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
IGN
Daily Deals: 48" LG C1 4K OLED Gaming TV for $897, 1TB PS5 SSD for Under $100, 8BitDo Switch Controller for $39.99
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including a 48" LG 4K OLED TV that's under $900 (one of the best gaming monitors on the market), an 8BitDo Pro 2 controller that's $30 cheaper than the Switch Pro controller and nearly as good, and a 1TB SSD that meets all the requirements for the PS5 console for under $100. These deals and more below.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
IGN
Daily Deals: EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU Down to $719.99, RTX 3080 Ti for $859.99, RTX 3090 for $999, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, like a slew of price drops on higher end RTX 30 series video cards including the EVGA RTX 3080 12GB, the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090, and the RTX 3090 Ti, a beefy Anker PowerHouse power generator that's perfect for camping trips, the newest 65" LG C2 OLED TV for under $2K for the first time ever, and 40% off your next HBO Max subscription. These deals and more below.
IGN
AMD to Hold a Hardware Event for Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29
AMD has announced a new hardware event for the end of August, where the company plans to unveil its next-generation PC products. The presentation will air on Monday, August 29 at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. In a new press release, AMD notes that the presentation will focus...
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
Comments / 0