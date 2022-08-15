Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Viola Davis has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games. She joins Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who plays tribute Lucy Gray Baird from the impoverished District 12. Other announced stars include Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer. More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzEllen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent"Johnny Depp to Direct...
Lionsgate’s lucrative John Wick franchise, which has in its first three films grossed over $600 million worldwide, is being expanded into a streaming miniseries. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house streamer and Lionsgate announced today that “The Continental,” a three-part special event will show on the former’s subscription platform as an original program. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “The Continental” will be set around the hotel which has been a centerpiece...
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
There are still a few months before Yellowstone returns with Season 5. The series is back in production and will premiere new episodes in mid-November. In the meantime, TV Guide is gathering up every scrap of news that comes out about the new season along with all of the Yellowstone universe spin-offs. Season 4 ended on a much quieter note than Season 3's bloody, explosive cliffhanger. Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone ranch, had manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton).
Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery drama series Poker Face is proving to be another opportunity for the director to arrange for an eclectic and exciting ensemble cast. According to Variety, Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Charles Melton (American Horror Stories), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) are all coming aboard.
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
Neal McDonough just landed a huge role in an upcoming sports drama. In a movie billed as similar to Remember the Titans, McDonough of Yellowstone and Casey Cott of Riverdale both headline the upcoming sports drama Black Spartans. Production on the film starts this fall in Atlanta. The film directed...
The main Hellboy/BPRD saga may be over, but creator Mike Mignola has yet to fully close the door on this iconic horror universe. IGN can exclusively reveal the latest addition to the Hellboy mythos, Koschchei in Hell. As the title suggests, this four-issue limited series centers around Hellboy's old nemesis....
Principal photography has started in Montreal, Canada, on female detective series “Wong & Winchester.” The show is backed by Citytv and Pixcom in association with 3 Arts and Lionsgate Television and will will premiere mid-season on Citytv and Citytv+. Starring Grace Lynn Kung (“Transplant,” “Fahrenheit 451”) and Sofia Banzhaf (“Closet Monster,” “Splinters”) the show is set up as a police procedural built around a bitter ex-cop turned private investigator and a naïve but ambitious newcomer. The series, with showrunner by Chris Pozzebon (“The Hardy Boys,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Blindspot”) creator and co-showrunner Hollis Ludlow-Carroll, is produced by Nathalie Cécyre and directed by Stephan Beaudoin....
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
This post contains full spoilers for Westworld Season 4. You can check out our Season 4 finale review here. And, if you're dying for more on the series, check out all of our burning questions after the Westworld Season 4 finale. Westworld just wrapped its fourth season, one that took...
IGN
German director Wolfgang Petersen has died at the age of 81. The filmmaker, who directed classics such as Das Boot and Air Force One, died of pancreatic ancer at his home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Over a career spanning five decades, he directed a slew of classics including The NeverEnding...
