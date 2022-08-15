There are still a few months before Yellowstone returns with Season 5. The series is back in production and will premiere new episodes in mid-November. In the meantime, TV Guide is gathering up every scrap of news that comes out about the new season along with all of the Yellowstone universe spin-offs. Season 4 ended on a much quieter note than Season 3's bloody, explosive cliffhanger. Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone ranch, had manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton).

