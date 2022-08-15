ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Villain (Exclusive)

Viola Davis has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games. She joins Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who plays tribute Lucy Gray Baird from the impoverished District 12. Other announced stars include Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer. More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzEllen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent"Johnny Depp to Direct...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘John Wick’ Prequel ‘The Continental’ Will Premiere on Peacock in 2023

Lionsgate’s lucrative John Wick franchise, which has in its first three films grossed over $600 million worldwide, is being expanded into a streaming miniseries. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house streamer and Lionsgate announced today that “The Continental,” a three-part special event will show on the former’s subscription platform as an original program. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “The Continental” will be set around the hotel which has been a centerpiece...
MOVIES
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Cast, Release Date, Spin-Offs and More

There are still a few months before Yellowstone returns with Season 5. The series is back in production and will premiere new episodes in mid-November. In the meantime, TV Guide is gathering up every scrap of news that comes out about the new season along with all of the Yellowstone universe spin-offs. Season 4 ended on a much quieter note than Season 3's bloody, explosive cliffhanger. Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone ranch, had manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton).
TV SERIES
EW.com

Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look

Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere

Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
