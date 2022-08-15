Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Ukraine Defense Chief Believes in Victory, Restoration of 1991 Borders
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s goal in the current conflict with Russia is complete victory and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders as of 1991. He spoke this week with VOA Ukrainian Service’s Ruslan Petrychka about developments in the country since Russia’s invasion earlier this year.
Scientists are planning to resurrect an animal that's been extinct since 1936
The project aims to engineeri a dunnart cell to become a Tasmanian tiger cell before using reproductive techniques to resurrect the animal.
Voice of America
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Moves to Strengthen Hostage Policy
WASHINGTON — The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose relatives are held hostage overseas, including one whose family, this week, marks 10 years without him. Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the grim record of being held...
Voice of America
Syria Denies Holding Missing US Journalist Tice
Syria has denied holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice, saying Wednesday it had not kidnapped “any American citizen on its territories.”. The statement from Syria’s foreign ministry comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States knows “with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria.”
Voice of America
US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns
Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
Voice of America
Scientists: US Climate Law Likely to Reduce Warming
American President Joe Biden has signed into law a major bill on climate change and healthcare. The new law includes $375 billion in spending to help clean energy efforts over the next 10 years. The spending is much smaller than first proposed. But Biden and his Democratic Party lawmakers said...
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Swap Prisoners With United States
Iranian media quoted a foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday saying that Iran is prepared to swap prisoners with the United States. The semi-official FARS news agency quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as calling on U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”. U.S. Secretary of State...
Voice of America
Tanker Trackers: After Iraqi Oil Blending Scheme, Iran Found Better way to Evade US Sanctions
An apparent scheme by Iran and its shipping industry allies to blend U.S.-sanctioned Iranian oil with Iraqi oil in 2020 was short-lived, according to tanker trackers who say Tehran dropped it in favor of a more efficient way to evade sanctions on its oil exports. TheWall Street Journal reported last...
Voice of America
China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 17
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9 p.m.: Three outbound commercial vessels departed Wednesday from Ukrainian ports carrying a total 33,750 metric tons of foodstuffs through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Voice of America
US Veteran, Victim of Iranian-Backed Attack, Speaks Out Amid Iran Negotiations
Iran and Western nations are working to revive the 2015 plan to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief. But some US veterans and family members of those killed or wounded by Iranian-backed attacks say they feel 'betrayed' by the Biden administration for negotiating with terrorists. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke to one of those veterans.
Voice of America
US Studying Iran's Response to EU Efforts to Salvage Nuclear Deal
The United States and the European Union are closely studying Iran's response to what the EU says is its final proposal to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the agreement have been going on for 16 months, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’
Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Washington — Almost a year ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Kyiv to attend a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sat down with Granholm to discuss how the Russian war in Ukraine has affected European energy security, what the U.S. can do to help stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and what the future holds for U.S.-Ukraine cooperation in the energy sector.
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills More Than a Dozen al-Shabab Militants
Pentagon/Mogadishu — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed a U.S. airstrike killed more than a dozen al-Shabab militants in Somalia this week, the deadliest strike against the terror group in months. VOA first reported the strike on Monday. AFRICOM said at a press release Wednesday they struck al-Shabab terrorists...
Voice of America
Americans Can Soon Get Hearing Aids Without Seeing a Doctor
Americans will be able to buy hearing aids later this year without seeing a doctor or receiving a medical examination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new class of hearing aid devices. They do not require a medical exam or a prescription. The devices will be sold online and in stores.
