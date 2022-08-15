ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Voice of America

VOA Interview: Ukraine Defense Chief Believes in Victory, Restoration of 1991 Borders

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s goal in the current conflict with Russia is complete victory and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders as of 1991. He spoke this week with VOA Ukrainian Service’s Ruslan Petrychka about developments in the country since Russia’s invasion earlier this year.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Voice of America

US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China

Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Administration Moves to Strengthen Hostage Policy

WASHINGTON — The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose relatives are held hostage overseas, including one whose family, this week, marks 10 years without him. Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the grim record of being held...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Syria Denies Holding Missing US Journalist Tice

Syria has denied holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice, saying Wednesday it had not kidnapped “any American citizen on its territories.”. The statement from Syria’s foreign ministry comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States knows “with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Pentagon#Americans#The Associated Press
Voice of America

US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns

Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Scientists: US Climate Law Likely to Reduce Warming

American President Joe Biden has signed into law a major bill on climate change and healthcare. The new law includes $375 billion in spending to help clean energy efforts over the next 10 years. The spending is much smaller than first proposed. But Biden and his Democratic Party lawmakers said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Iran Says Ready to Swap Prisoners With United States

Iranian media quoted a foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday saying that Iran is prepared to swap prisoners with the United States. The semi-official FARS news agency quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as calling on U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”. U.S. Secretary of State...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Voice of America

China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9 p.m.: Three outbound commercial vessels departed Wednesday from Ukrainian ports carrying a total 33,750 metric tons of foodstuffs through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Veteran, Victim of Iranian-Backed Attack, Speaks Out Amid Iran Negotiations

Iran and Western nations are working to revive the 2015 plan to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief. But some US veterans and family members of those killed or wounded by Iranian-backed attacks say they feel 'betrayed' by the Biden administration for negotiating with terrorists. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke to one of those veterans.
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Studying Iran's Response to EU Efforts to Salvage Nuclear Deal

The United States and the European Union are closely studying Iran's response to what the EU says is its final proposal to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the agreement have been going on for 16 months, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’

Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
HEALTH
Voice of America

VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Washington — Almost a year ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Kyiv to attend a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sat down with Granholm to discuss how the Russian war in Ukraine has affected European energy security, what the U.S. can do to help stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and what the future holds for U.S.-Ukraine cooperation in the energy sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Airstrike in Somalia Kills More Than a Dozen al-Shabab Militants

Pentagon/Mogadishu — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed a U.S. airstrike killed more than a dozen al-Shabab militants in Somalia this week, the deadliest strike against the terror group in months. VOA first reported the strike on Monday. AFRICOM said at a press release Wednesday they struck al-Shabab terrorists...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Americans Can Soon Get Hearing Aids Without Seeing a Doctor

Americans will be able to buy hearing aids later this year without seeing a doctor or receiving a medical examination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new class of hearing aid devices. They do not require a medical exam or a prescription. The devices will be sold online and in stores.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy