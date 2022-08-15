Read full article on original website
IGN
Cursed to Golf - Launch Trailer
Cursed to Golf is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Get another look at the game in this launch trailer, including gameplay, bosses, and its colorful world.
IGN
Thymesia - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Thymesia for another look at fearsome enemies and more from this action RPG. Thymesia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name "Corvus"....
IGN
Infection Free Zone - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Join Ian Slessor, the main narrator of the Infection Free Zone team, for a deep dive into the gameplay of the upcoming city-building strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic world and played on real-world maps. Check out the video to see the game's features, including picking ideal locations to build your headquarters and using your knowledge of the region to your advantage, adapting existing buildings for new needs to create shelters and more, construction, citizen types and their roles, the enemies called "the infected" and how to deal with them, and much more.
IGN
The Ascent - Cyber Heist DLC Launch Trailer
The Ascent's Cyber Heist DLC is available now. Check out the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with the DLC, which brings new missions, new environments, new enemies, and new weapons, which include melee weapons, to the sci-fi action RPG.
IGN
How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor Set
This page contains details to help you get the Death Jarl armor set in the Forgotten Saga DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This armor features a design based on the roots of Yggdrasil and some of the strongest modifiers in the game. How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor...
IGN
Earth: Revival - Official Teaser Trailer
Earth: Revival is Nuverse's sci-fi open world survival game coming to PC and mobile in 2023. To take a look at the ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test now with exclusive in-game rewards via https://bit.ly/ignytbb Stay tuned for the latest updates of Earth: Revival on the official site and Facebook.
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
IGN
SEGA Genesis Mini 2’s Full Game List Revealed: Sonic, Super Street Fighter, and More
SEGA has revealed the full list of games included with its SEGA Genesis Mini 2, with Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Super Street Fighter II, and Golden Axe 2 featuring alongside 57 other titles. The console, which will be available from October 27 for $106.65, includes a handful of oddities amongst...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Death Stranding - PC Game Pass Announcement Trailer
Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer to see what to expect with the features, including ultrawide support, a new difficulty setting, and a Half-Life collaboration.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Set To Take Off For A Home Release - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to own real soon! August 23rd, you can own it on Top Gun 2 on digital, with physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of #TopGunMaverick arriving November 1st. August 24th and November 2nd, respectively, for those in Australia. The newest Rick and Morty trailer, Wormageddon: Journey to Earth, gives us small clues into what Rick, Morty and family could be facing. and also in entertainment news, an inside look at the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls' favorite moments from Episode 1! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s drop it!
IGN
Wolves Of War - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolves Of War, an upcoming movie starring Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.
IGN
All Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Spawn Locations
The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud were added as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball cross-over. Both items in the game are extremely useful but offer different purposes in-game. However, they don't spawn everywhere, only in a few locations. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know...
IGN
EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward
We already know that SuperGaming is working on first fully made-in-India battle Royale title, Indus. From gunplay mechanics to some rough gameplay, we have already seen what the game has to offer. While there is still a long way to go for the game as we mentioned in our preview for the Community Playtest hosted by SuperGaming, there is a lot about that game that we still don't know, which is a good thing.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Series Premiere Review
House Of The Dragon’s premiere marks a strong, well-cast start to the Game Of Thrones spin-off. This feels very close to its predecessor in tone and content, but immediately establishes a struggle for power around an amiable, weak-willed king, and vivid new characters to fight those battles. We also have dragons, inbreeding, and resentment. It’s good to be back in backstabbing Westeros.
IGN
The Gateway Boss
The One Who Waits is the final boss of Cult of the Lamb, and features a multi-phase fight. This page details how to reach the final boss, explains the various attacks it uses, as well as strategies to survive each of its phases. The Gateway Boss - The One Who...
IGN
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
IGN
Madden 23 - Launch Trailer
Madden 23 is available now. Check out the game's launch trailer featuring Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Cordae, Hit-Boy, NickMercs, and Taylor Rooks, as they spotlight the FieldSENSE Gameplay System.
