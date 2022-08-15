Read full article on original website
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
How to Celebrate the Mum in Saugerties New York
In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?. That's right the annual Mum Festival...
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop
The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
Toy & Comic Convention This Weekend in Beacon, New York
Comic books have come along way since Superman first appeared in Action Comics in 1938. When people think of comic books they most likely think of some old books that are stashed away in their dad's closet collecting dust. Many argue that comic books just aren't as good as they once were but the numbers and trends show a different story. According to Fortune Business Insight, two years ago the market size for new comic books was about $8.5 billion. It rose to over $9.2 billion a year later. The market size is only growing.
Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda Drops in Rhinebeck, New York Shop
The Hudson Valley region of New York is a hot spot for celebrities. What is it about this area? Do they live here? Are they working? Are they getting away from the city for a few days? Whatever the reason may be, there is one spot in particular where big stars seem to be flocking too and it is a small shop in Rhinebeck.
Can You Spy What’s “Off” in this $6 Million Highland Mansion for Sale?
Not to brag, but I've become somewhat of an expert in houses I can't afford. Zillow-voyeurism is one of my most active hobbies, and by now I'm almost used seeing (and judging) the sprawling great rooms, kitchens, and pools of the multi-million homes on the market in the Hudson Valley. A recent $6 million listing in Highland, NY, however, set off some alarm bells.
A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY
Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Electronics Recycling & Household Waste Event in Dutchess County
I feel like it is difficult to find a good place to get rid of old and broken electronics. I have some of my grandmother's old possessions including her old television. With something like that, you need to hire a specific company, most of the time, to dispose of it correctly.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
