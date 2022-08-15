ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?

The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
Rhinebeck, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop

The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Toy & Comic Convention This Weekend in Beacon, New York

Comic books have come along way since Superman first appeared in Action Comics in 1938. When people think of comic books they most likely think of some old books that are stashed away in their dad's closet collecting dust. Many argue that comic books just aren't as good as they once were but the numbers and trends show a different story. According to Fortune Business Insight, two years ago the market size for new comic books was about $8.5 billion. It rose to over $9.2 billion a year later. The market size is only growing.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Can You Spy What’s “Off” in this $6 Million Highland Mansion for Sale?

Not to brag, but I've become somewhat of an expert in houses I can't afford. Zillow-voyeurism is one of my most active hobbies, and by now I'm almost used seeing (and judging) the sprawling great rooms, kitchens, and pools of the multi-million homes on the market in the Hudson Valley. A recent $6 million listing in Highland, NY, however, set off some alarm bells.
HIGHLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY

Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

